Stadiums announced for 2028 Olympic soccer, with cities across the USA to host games

  
Published February 3, 2026 07:47 AM

The 2028 Olympics in LA will see the final of the men’s and women’s soccer tournaments played at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California and six additional venues have now been announced for the group stage and knockout round games.

And those venues are spread across the USA, with plenty more fans getting to experience LA 2028.

The six additional stadiums announced are all home to MLS teams with New York City FC’s new stadium in Queens, New York and the homes of the Columbus Crew, Nashville SC, St. Louis City SC, San Jose Earthquakes and San Diego FC all hosting games.

“Bringing Olympic Football group stage and knockout matches to stadiums across the United States means more fans will witness this global event and experience the Olympic spirit firsthand,” said Shana Ferguson, LA28 Chief of Sport and Games Delivery Officer. “With the LA28 Ticket Draw for all Olympic sports on the horizon, we’re inviting global Football fans to register now for a chance to secure their tickets to history in the summer of 2028.”

Per details of the plans to host games across the USA, tournament organizers say that a plan is in place for “the competition to move progressively from east to west as teams advance toward the final stages, minimizing travel demands.”

So for the group stage a team could be in New York City, their knockout round games in St. Louis and the final near LA. There will be 16 teams in the women’s tournament and 12 teams in the men’s tournament.

You can apply for tickets for the 2028 Olympics here, with the men’s final on July 28, 2028 and the women’s tournament on July 29, 2028. Organizers say the schedule for both tournaments, including dates and matches in each stadium, will be announced before the first ticket drop in April 2026.

2028 Olympic soccer venues, stadiums

LA Olympic Soccer venues