2025-26 FA Cup: fourth round schedule, how to watch live, results, scores, video highlights

Fourteen Premier League teams remain alive for the 2025-26 FA Cup after two upsets and four intra-PL ties helped slim the field for the fourth round draw.

The Premier League’s 20 teams entered the fold for the third round in early January, with Wrexham AFC registering a mild shock of Nottingham Forest and Macclesfield stunning the country with a win over Crystal Palace.

Everton, Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur all exited the competition through more understandable means, done-in by tough opening draws against fellow Premier League sides.

Macclesfield — not Macclesfield Town — are a National League North side managed by John Rooney, the younger brother of Everton and Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney. They’ve already scored what is being hailed as the biggest shock in FA Cup history by holding on to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the third round.

Weston-super-Mare come from the National League South and have never finished higher than seventh place in their sixth-tier division. They put up a good challenge but ultimately fell 3-2 to Grimsby Town on Saturday.

How to watch the 2025-26 FA Cup live, stream link

TV channel: ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: ESPN+

2025-26 FA Cup fourth round schedule

Manchester City vs Salford or Swindon Town

Birmingham City vs Leeds United

Macclesfield vs Brentford

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Grimsby Town vs Wolves

Port Vale vs Bristol City

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion

Burnley vs Mansfield Town

Burton Albion vs West Ham United

Hull City vs Chelsea

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic

Wrexham vs Ipswich Town

Southampton vs Leicester City

Oxford United vs Sunderland

Stoke City vs Fulham

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

2025-25 FA Cup third round results

All times ET

Friday, January 9

Preston North End 0-1 Wigan Athletic

MK Dons 1-1 (3-4 PKs) Oxford United

Port Vale 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Wrexham AFC 3-3 (4-3 PKs) Nottingham Forest

Saturday, January 10

Macclesfield FC 2-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights

Everton 1-1 (0-3 pens) Sunderland

Wolves 6-1 Shrewsbury Town

Cheltenham Town 0-2 Leicester City

Doncaster Rovers 2-3 Southampton

Stoke City 1-0 Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Brentford

Newcastle United 3-3 (7-6 pens) Bournemouth

Fulham 3-1 Middlesbrough

Ipswich Town 2-1 Blackpool

Manchester City 10-1 Exeter City

Burnley 5-1 Millwall

Boreham Wood 0-5 Burton Albion

Cambridge United 2-3 Birmingham City

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa — Recap, video highlights

Grimsby Town 3-2 Weston-Super-Mare

Bristol City 5-1 Watford

Charlton Athletic 1-5 Chelsea

Sunday, January 11

Derby County 1-3 Leeds United

Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal — Recap, video highlights

West Ham United 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Norwich City 5-1 Walsall

Swansea City 2-2 (5-6 pens) West Bromwich Albion

Hull City 0-0 (4-3 pens) Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United 3-4 Mansfield Town

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion — Recap, video highlights

Monday, January 12

Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley — Recap, video highlights

Tuesday, January 20

Salford City vs Swindon Town — 2:45pm