2025-26 FA Cup: fourth round schedule, how to watch live, results, scores, video highlights

  
Published January 16, 2026 08:02 AM

Fourteen Premier League teams remain alive for the 2025-26 FA Cup after two upsets and four intra-PL ties helped slim the field for the fourth round draw.

The Premier League’s 20 teams entered the fold for the third round in early January, with Wrexham AFC registering a mild shock of Nottingham Forest and Macclesfield stunning the country with a win over Crystal Palace.

MORE — List of FA Cup finals, winners, all-time records

Everton, Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur all exited the competition through more understandable means, done-in by tough opening draws against fellow Premier League sides.

Macclesfield — not Macclesfield Town — are a National League North side managed by John Rooney, the younger brother of Everton and Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney. They’ve already scored what is being hailed as the biggest shock in FA Cup history by holding on to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the third round.

Weston-super-Mare come from the National League South and have never finished higher than seventh place in their sixth-tier division. They put up a good challenge but ultimately fell 3-2 to Grimsby Town on Saturday.

How to watch the 2025-26 FA Cup live, stream link

TV channel: ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes
Streaming: ESPN+

2025-26 FA Cup fourth round schedule

Manchester City vs Salford or Swindon Town
Birmingham City vs Leeds United

Macclesfield vs Brentford

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Grimsby Town vs Wolves

Port Vale vs Bristol City

Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion

Burnley vs Mansfield Town

Burton Albion vs West Ham United

Hull City vs Chelsea

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic

Wrexham vs Ipswich Town

Southampton vs Leicester City

Oxford United vs Sunderland

Stoke City vs Fulham

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

2025-25 FA Cup third round results

All times ET

Friday, January 9

Preston North End 0-1 Wigan Athletic
MK Dons 1-1 (3-4 PKs) Oxford United
Port Vale 1-0 Fleetwood Town
Wrexham AFC 3-3 (4-3 PKs) Nottingham Forest

Saturday, January 10

Macclesfield FC 2-1 Crystal Palace — Recap, video highlights
Everton 1-1 (0-3 pens) Sunderland
Wolves 6-1 Shrewsbury Town
Cheltenham Town 0-2 Leicester City
Doncaster Rovers 2-3 Southampton
Stoke City 1-0 Coventry City
Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Brentford
Newcastle United 3-3 (7-6 pens) Bournemouth
Fulham 3-1 Middlesbrough
Ipswich Town 2-1 Blackpool
Manchester City 10-1 Exeter City
Burnley 5-1 Millwall
Boreham Wood 0-5 Burton Albion
Cambridge United 2-3 Birmingham City
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa Recap, video highlights
Grimsby Town 3-2 Weston-Super-Mare
Bristol City 5-1 Watford
Charlton Athletic 1-5 Chelsea

Sunday, January 11

Derby County 1-3 Leeds United
Portsmouth 1-4 ArsenalRecap, video highlights
West Ham United 2-1 Queens Park Rangers
Norwich City 5-1 Walsall
Swansea City 2-2 (5-6 pens) West Bromwich Albion
Hull City 0-0 (4-3 pens) Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield United 3-4 Mansfield Town
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion Recap, video highlights

Monday, January 12

Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley — Recap, video highlights

Tuesday, January 20

Salford City vs Swindon Town — 2:45pm