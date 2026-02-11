 Skip navigation
Tyler Tanner scores 25 points to help No. 19 Vanderbilt outlast Auburn 84-76

  
Published February 10, 2026 10:48 PM

AUBURN, Ala. — Tyler Tanner scored 25 points, Jalen Washington added 22, and No. 19 Vanderbilt outlasted Auburn 84-76 on Tuesday night.

Washington hit 7 of 8 shots and knocked down both of his 3-point attempts as a 25% shooter beyond the arc. Devin McGlockton had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Tanner, the Commodores’ leading scorer, drilled a 3-pointer late in the clock to stop a second-half run by the Tigers.

Tahaad Pettiford led Auburn with 21 points. Keyshawn Hall had 13 points and KeShawn Murphy added 12 points.

Vanderbilt (20-4, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) assisted on 14 of its 25 made shots. Auburn had just nine assists.

Vanderbilt went into halftime with a 42-31 lead after closing out the final 6:03 on a 16-5 run. McGlockton scored 12 of the 16 points to spark the Commodores’ stretch.

Auburn (14-10, 5-6) shot just 32.1% from the field in the first half but made 5 of 10 3-pointers — including a deep 3-pointer from Pettiford to slow down Vanderbilt’s attack — and held an 18-12 rebounding advantage.

Auburn threatened late with a 12-2 run to bring the game to within four points but could not get closer.

Auburn’s Simon Walker played for the first time in five games. The freshman guard played just four minutes and did not attempt a shot.

Vanderbilt was without its second-leading scorer, Duke Miles, who has now missed four straight games with a knee injury. Frankie Collins also did not play.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

Auburn: Plays at No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday.