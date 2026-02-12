Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Adam Clark’s 31 points led Seton Hall over Providence 87-80 on Wednesday night.

Clark added eight assists and five steals for the Pirates (17-8, 7-7 Big East Conference). A.J. Staton-McCray scored 18 points while going 7 of 16 (3 for 8 from 3-point range). TJ Simpkins shot 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jaylin Sellers led the Friars (11-14, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists. Stefan Vaaks added 20 points for Providence. Jason Edwards finished with 11 points.

Staton-McCray scored 10 points in the first half and Seton Hall went into the break trailing 43-39. Clark scored 21 points in the second half.