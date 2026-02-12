 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Providence at Seton Hall
Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Betts scores 22 points and No. 2 UCLA stretches win streak to 18 games by overpowering MSU, 86-63
NCAA Womens Basketball: Creighton at UConn
Fudd leads the way as top-ranked UConn wins its 42nd consecutive game with blowout of Creighton

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoalone_260211.jpg
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
nbc_pl_sunliv_260211.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
ken_roczen.jpg
Stewart’s top moments from Glendale Supercross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Providence at Seton Hall
Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Betts scores 22 points and No. 2 UCLA stretches win streak to 18 games by overpowering MSU, 86-63
NCAA Womens Basketball: Creighton at UConn
Fudd leads the way as top-ranked UConn wins its 42nd consecutive game with blowout of Creighton

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoalone_260211.jpg
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
nbc_pl_sunliv_260211.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
ken_roczen.jpg
Stewart’s top moments from Glendale Supercross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Seton Hall snaps skid vs. Providence

February 11, 2026 09:53 PM
Adam Clark scored a season-high 31 points, AJ Staton-McCray added 18, and the Seton Hall Pirates snapped a two-game skid against Providence in Big East play.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_cbb_260211.jpg
09:47
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
nbc_roto_finalfour_260211.jpg
01:10
Look beyond favorites in Final Four markets
michiganthumb_021126.jpg
01:32
Bet on Big 10 to produce NCAA tournament winner
wisconsinhlsupsetwin.jpg
04:33
HLs: Wisconsin upsets No. 8 Illinois in overtime
nbc_cbb_illwaglerftr_260207.jpg
01:42
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
nbc_cbb_hallvnova_260204.jpg
02:53
HLs: Perkins leads Villanova to win vs. Seton Hall
nbc_cbb_indianausc_260203.jpg
03:30
HLs: Arenas leads USC to victory over Indiana
stjohnsbasketballfreethrow.jpg
02:52
HLs: No. 22 St. John’s starts slow, beats DePaul
nbc_cbb_xaviervsuconn_260203.jpg
03:10
HLs: No. 3 UConn remains perfect in Big East play
nbc_cbb_minnpsuV2_260201__733048.jpg
03:05
HLs: Penn State beats Minnesota in final seconds
psu_minnesota.jpg
01:18
Watch Penn State beat Minnesota on wild shot
nbc_cbb_rutuscintv_260131.jpg
02:10
USC’s Baker-Mazara on fitting into Trojans’ system
nbc_cbb_rutusc_260131.jpg
02:57
HLs: USC survives Rutgers comeback at home
indiana_ucla_thumb_mpx_1_31.jpg
02:55
HLs: Indiana wins double OT thriller over UCLA
nbc_cbb_marquettesetonhallhl_260131.jpg
03:11
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
northwesternbasketballpicture.jpg
02:44
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
nbc_cbb_showmehnf_260129.jpg
03:33
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
nbc_cbb_coyhnf_260129.jpg
04:19
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates
nbc_cbb_poyhnf_260129.jpg
03:48
Will Boozer be the latest freshman to win POY?
nbc_cbb_foyhnf_260129.jpg
02:59
Freshman of the Year race is ‘remarkable’
nbc_cbb_xavshu_260128.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to take down Xavier
nbc_cbb_butvsju_260128.jpg
03:39
HLs: St. John’s tops Butler, wins seventh straight
nbc_nba_enjoycbb_260128.jpg
06:49
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
nbc_cbb_inddornintv_260127.jpg
35
Indiana atmosphere ‘unreal’ in win against Purdue
nbc_cbb_purind_260127.jpg
06:25
Highlights: Indiana stuns No. 12 Purdue
nbc_cbb_michmayintv_260127.jpg
01:15
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nebmich_260127.jpg
06:16
HLs: No. 3 Michigan rallies to beat No. 5 Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nwwildsideftr_260126.jpg
02:54
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
nbc_mcbb_uscvswis_260125.jpg
02:52
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin’s win streak
nbc_cbb_org_wash_260125.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_livgoalone_260211.jpg
01:03
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
nbc_pl_sunliv_260211.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
ken_roczen.jpg
06:56
Stewart’s top moments from Glendale Supercross
nbc_pl_not_wol_260211v2.jpg
08:11
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 26
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260211.jpg
01:16
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
nbc_pl_avlbhahl_260211.jpg
11:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brighton Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_260211.jpg
01:22
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
nbc_pl_crystalgoal2_260211.jpg
01:21
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_burnleygoal1_260211.jpg
01:06
Hannibal fires Burnley on the board against Palace
nbc_pl_burnleygoal2_260211.jpg
01:19
Anthony drills Burnley level at 2-2 with Palace
nbc_pl_burnleygoal3_260211.jpg
01:17
Lerma’s own goal gifts Burnley over Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_crystalpalaceburnley_260211.jpg
12:03
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Burnley MWK 26
nbc_pl_mancityfirstgoal_260211.jpg
01:27
Semenyo gives Manchester City lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_mancitysecondgoal_260211.jpg
01:45
O’Reilly blasts Man City 2-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_mancitythirdgoal_260211.jpg
01:19
Haaland makes it 3-0 for Man City against Fulham
nbc_pl_mancityfulham_260211.jpg
09:17
Extended HLs: Man City v. Fulham Matchweek 26
nbc_roto_detvchasuspensions_260211.jpg
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
nbc_roto_corbincarroll_260211.jpg
01:58
Carroll, Lindor, Holliday all injure hamate bones
nbc_roto_stephoncastle_260211.jpg
01:24
Spurs need Harper to step up with Castle injured
nbc_csu_willcampbell_260211.jpg
04:43
Simms not sold Campbell can be left tackle in NFL
nbc_csu_maxxcrosby_260211.jpg
03:07
Should Raiders trade Crosby after hiring Kubiak?
nbc_nba_tradedeadline_260211.jpg
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
nbc_nba_allstarweekend_260211.jpg
10:03
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past
johnsonthumb_021126.jpg
04:15
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA
jacksonjrthumb_021126.jpg
07:43
Analyzing NBA teams’ ‘new method’ of tanking
nbc_nba_tatumreturn_260211.jpg
01:59
Tatum’s return would elevate Celtics in East
nbc_roto_buckyirving_260211.jpg
01:27
Will Irving rebound next season for Buccaneers?
nbc_roto_alecpierce_260211.jpg
01:27
Will Colts’ WR Pierce land in Las Vegas?
nbc_roto_kylepitts_260211.jpg
01:24
Will Falcons use franchise tag on Pitts?
nbc_dps_drewbrees_260211.jpg
12:34
Brees still takes ‘pride’ proving critics wrong