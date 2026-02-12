 Skip navigation
Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80
Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Betts scores 22 points and No. 2 UCLA stretches win streak to 18 games by overpowering MSU, 86-63
NCAA Womens Basketball: Creighton at UConn
Fudd leads the way as top-ranked UConn wins its 42nd consecutive game with blowout of Creighton

Benson, Maclin lead DePaul over Creighton, 72-71

  
Published February 12, 2026 12:31 AM

CHICAGO — N.J. Benson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Brandon Maclin hit the game-winning layup with seven seconds remaining to give DePaul a 72-71 victory over Creighton on Wednesday night.

Maclin added 17 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to go with five assists. Layden Blocker shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points for the Blue Demons (13-12, 5-9 Big East Conference).

The Bluejays (13-12, 7-7) were led iby Austin Swartz, who finished with 15 points. Josh Dix and Jasen Green added 13 points apiece.

Benson scored 10 points in the first half and DePaul went into the break trailing 42-40.