How to watch the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic: TV and stream info, time, format, preview

On the first day of NBA All-Star Weekend, the fifth annual HBCU Classic will cap a busy Friday night with Hampton University and North Carolina A&T meeting at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Conference rivals in the Coastal Athletic Association, this will be the first appearance in the HBCU Classic for Hampton (5-6 CAA, 11-13 overall) and North Carolina A&T (2-9, 9-13).

This will be the teams’ second meeting this season. On Jan. 19, Hampton rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit for an 82-61 victory as junior guard Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored a game-high 24 points off the bench for the Pirates.

The Aggies are trying to avoid their fifth consecutive losing season. Redshirt freshman forward Lewis Walker leads North Carolina A&T with 19.2 points per game.

NBC and Peacock will have coverage of the Castrol Rising Stars Championship on Friday, the State Farm 3-Point Contest, the Kia Shooting Stars and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday and the Stripes vs. World All-Star Game on Sunday.

More details below on the 2026 HBCU Classic, including how to watch the game:

When is the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic? How to watch, date, start time

When: Friday, Feb. 13

Friday, Feb. 13 Where: Kia Forum in Inglewood, California

Kia Forum in Inglewood, California Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV, streaming: ESPN2, ESPN App, NCAA men’s basketball streaming hub

What is the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic?

This will be the fifth edition of the game, which highlights the NBA’s commitment to increasing support and awareness for athletics and advancing educational, career and economic opportunities in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The NBA HBCU Classic started with the 2022 All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

A majority of the HBCUs were founded during the latter half of the 1800s with an original goal of providing education for African Americans in an era when most colleges and universities in the United States did not allow Black students to enroll. There are 107 recognized HBCUs across 20 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Which teams are playing in the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic?

Hampton University and North Carolina A&T, which are both HBCUs.

Hampton University was founded in 1868 and is located in Hampton, Virginia, with an enrollment just under 5,000 in more than 80 academic programs. Among its notable alumni are author Booker T. Washington, Alberta Williams King (mother of Martin Luther King Jr.), comedian Wanda Sykes, Olympic medalist and U.S. Track and Field champion Kellie Wells-Brinkley and former NBA champion Rick Mahorn.

North Carolina A&T is located in Greensboro, North Carolina and is the country’s largest HBCU with an enrollment of more than 15,200. Founded in 1891, the school ranks No. 1 for African American undergrads in engineering and agriculture. Among its notable alums are civil rights activist Jesse Jackson Sr., North Carolina Supreme Court chief justice Henry E. Frye, Basketball Hall of Famer Alvin Attles, Pro Football Hall of Famer Elvin Bethea and Olympic track and field gold medalist Trevor Stewart.

Where is the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic played?

The Kia Forum, which was the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings from 1967-99.

History of the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic:

Each year, the HBCU Classic features two new schools:

2022 (Cleveland): Howard 68, Morgan State 66

Howard 68, Morgan State 66 2023 (Salt Lake City): Grambling 69, Southern 64

Grambling 69, Southern 64 2024 (Indianapolis): Winston-Salem State 64, Virginia Union 47

Winston-Salem State 64, Virginia Union 47 2025 (Oakland): Tuskegee University 68, Morehouse College 55

What other NBA events are on NBC and Peacock for All-Star Weekend?

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC and Bravo hits for whatever suits your mood.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.