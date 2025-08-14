 Skip navigation
All Scores

NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock: Check out the full slate of more than 100 games

  
Published August 14, 2025 03:17 PM

Crank up the Roundball Rock!

For the first time in 24 years, the NBA has returned to NBC — and is debuting on Peacock — with more than 100 games, featuring the biggest stars, some playoff rematches, and some of the NBA’s classic rivalries all taking their turn in the spotlight.

Many of those games will be highlighted in the big three nights of games on NBC and Peacock every week: Peacock NBA Monday, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, and Sunday Night Basketball (starting after the NFL season).

Everything tips off on the NBA’s opening night, Oct. 21, with a double header on NBC and streaming on Peacock. First, the Houston Rockets visit the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, marking the night the players receive their rings and OKC raises its championship banner. In the second game of the night, it’s Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visiting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a showdown of two NBA icons.

After that dramatic opening, we get into the weekly games.

Peacock NBA Monday

Starting on Oct. 27 and every Monday throughout the season, as many as three games will be streamed exclusively on Peacock. This Monday night series opens with a must-watch doubleheader: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Detroit to take on the fast-rising Pistons led by Cade Cunningham. In the second game, two of the West’s top teams face off when Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets travel to Minnesota to take on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

Another Peacock NBA Monday game to circle on your calendar comes on March 9, when the last two MVPs — the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Nuggets’ Jokic — face off when Denver travels to Oklahoma City.

Check out the full Peacock NBA Monday schedule:

Date
Game
Time (ET)
Platform
Mon., Oct. 27
Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
Peacock
Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Nov. 3
Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets
7 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Nov. 10
Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Nov. 17
Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Nov. 24
Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors
7 p.m.
Peacock
Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Dec. 1
Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Dec. 8
Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m.
Peacock
San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Dec. 15
TBD
TBD
Peacock
Mon., Dec. 22
Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Dec. 29
Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Jan. 5
New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
Peacock
Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
Peacock
Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
10 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Jan. 12
Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Jan. 19
Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks
12 p.m.
Peacock
Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers
2 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks
5 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Mon., Jan. 26
Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics
8 p.m.
Peacock
Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Feb. 2
Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Feb. 9
Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., Feb. 23
San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
Peacock
Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., March 2
Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
10 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., March 9
Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers
10 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., March 16
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic
7 p.m.
Peacock
Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics
8 p.m.
Peacock
Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., March 23
Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks
7 p.m.
Peacock
Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., March 30
Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat
7 p.m.
Peacock
Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Mon., April 6
New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
7 p.m.
Peacock

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

One week after the NBA season tips off, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, Oct. 28, with doubleheaders on NBC and Peacock.

Tuesday nights will begin with a 30-minute studio show leading into the double header. The first game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be presented on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones. That will be followed by an 8 p.m. PT game shown on NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Both games will stream on Peacock.

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday tips off Oct. 28 with a doubleheader of the New York Knicks at the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Clippers at the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. PT. Here are some of the other games not to miss on what will be a weekly showcase of the best in the league.

• Nov. 4, the Orlando Magic at the Atlanta Hawks (8 ET). Two teams that had some of the best offseasons in the NBA and two teams with top-four aspirations in the East meet in an early-season showdown. Trae Young and Paolo Banchero are always worth tuning in to see.

• Nov. 25, the Orlando Magic at the Philadelphia 76ers (8ET). If Paul George, Joel Embiid and the core of the 76ers are healthy, this is one of the best teams in the East, but will they be? Good test around Thanksgiving against the fast-rising Magic.

• Jan. 20, the San Antonio Spurs at the Houston Rockets. This is going to be one of the big rivalries in the NBA in the coming years, and we get to see Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson and the Rockets’ deep roster try to attack a defense led by Victor Wembanyama (the preseason favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year). Also, it’s a chance to check in on No. 2 pick Dylan Harper and how he is progressing in San Antonio.

• March 10: the Dallas Mavericks at the Atlanta Hawks. The No. 1 picks of the last two seasons — Dallas’ Cooper Flagg and Atlanta’s Zaccharie Risacher — face off.

Check out the full Coast 2 Coast Tuesday schedule:

Date
Game
Time (ET)
Platform
Tues., Oct. 28
New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Nov. 4
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Nov. 11
Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Nov. 18
Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Nov. 25
Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Dec. 2
New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Dec. 23
Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Dec. 30
Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Jan. 6
Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Jan. 13
Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Jan. 20
San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Jan. 27
Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Feb. 3
Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., Feb. 24
New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., March 3
San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., March 10
Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., March 17
Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., March 24
Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., March 31
New York Knicks at Houston Rockets
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tues., April 7
Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock

Sunday Night Basketball

Sports fans have come to expect the best games being on Sunday, and that will be no different when Sunday Night Basketball is launched on Feb. 1, 2026. That coverage starts after NBC’s NFL coverage but will pause for two weeks — on Feb. 8, NBC and Peacock will broadcast Super Bowl LX, and on Feb. 15, there will be coverage of the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics — but will restart on Feb. 22 with some fascinating games (all of which also will be streamed on Peacock).

Among the must-watch games on Sunday Night Basketball are:

• Feb. 1, a double header featuring LeBron and the Lakers traveling to Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks (7 pm ET) — LeBron has a long history of showcase games in that building — which will be followed by a showdown between two of the last three NBA champions, Oklahoma City at Denver.

• Feb. 22, the Boston Celtics at the Los Angeles Lakers, a renewal of the league’s greatest historic rivalry.

• March 8, Kevin Durant and Houston travel to San Antonio to take on Victor Wembanyama and the fast-rising Spurs in a West showdown. These Texas teams could form the NBA’s best rivalry for the rest of this decade.

• April 5, Luka Doncic returns to Dallas wearing Lakers colors as he takes on Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis and the Mavericks.

Here is the full Sunday schedule on NBC and Peacock:

Date
Game
Time (ET)
Platform
Sun., Feb. 1
Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks
7 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets
9:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Feb. 22
Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers
6:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., March 1
Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., March 8
Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., March 15
Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., March 22
Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., March 29
New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder
7:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sun., April 5
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
7:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Quadrupleheader

Some of the NBA’s biggest names — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Cooper Flagg, Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown and more — will be featured as NBC Sports will present a quadrupleheader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 19, 2026. All four games will be streamed on Peacock. Those games are:

• 1:00 p.m. ET: Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks (Peacock exclusive)
• 2:30 p.m. ET: Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers (NBC/Peacock)
• 5:00 p.m. ET: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks (NBC/Peacock)
• 8:00 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons (NBC/Peacock)

Mentions
LAL_James_LeBron.jpg LeBron James SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry ATL_Young_Trae.jpg Trae Young Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander