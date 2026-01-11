What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Sunday’s Wild Card games

The NFL playoffs continue today with three Wild Card Weekend matchups. First, at 1:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, at 4:30 PM, the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers. Finally, at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, Sunday Night Football heads to Foxborough for a thriller between the LA Chargers vs the AFC East Champion New England Patriots. See below for more information on how to watch today’s Wild Card games.



What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, January 11:

Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, Paramount +)

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

When: Tomorrow, Sunday, January 11

Tomorrow, Sunday, January 11 Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots:

Chargers among early best bets for Wild Card games:

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

Is Super Bowl LX on Peacock?

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC and stream LIVE on Peacock Feb 8, 2026.

What devices does Peacock support?