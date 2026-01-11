What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Sunday’s Wild Card games
The NFL playoffs continue today with three Wild Card Weekend matchups. First, at 1:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, at 4:30 PM, the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers. Finally, at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, Sunday Night Football heads to Foxborough for a thriller between the LA Chargers vs the AFC East Champion New England Patriots. See below for more information on how to watch today’s Wild Card games.
What NFL games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET.
Sunday, January 11:
Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, Paramount +)
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (Fox)
Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots, 8:00 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)
How to watch LA Chargers vs New England Patriots:
- When: Tomorrow, Sunday, January 11
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots:
