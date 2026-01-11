What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Sunday’s Wild Card games

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers
Week 13 Fantasy Basketball Schedule Primer: Low-rostered Lakers like Jake LaRavia should be popular
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
All-Star 3B Alex Bregman reportedly agrees to a 5-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs
2026 United Cup - Day 9: Sydney
Poland beats US in mixed doubles decider to reach United Cup final against Switzerland

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
nbc_nba_chavsjazz_260109.jpg
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
nbc_smx_450recap_260110(2).jpg
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers
Week 13 Fantasy Basketball Schedule Primer: Low-rostered Lakers like Jake LaRavia should be popular
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
All-Star 3B Alex Bregman reportedly agrees to a 5-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs
2026 United Cup - Day 9: Sydney
Poland beats US in mixed doubles decider to reach United Cup final against Switzerland

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
nbc_nba_chavsjazz_260109.jpg
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
nbc_smx_450recap_260110(2).jpg
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Sunday’s Wild Card games

  
Published January 11, 2026 05:00 AM

The NFL playoffs continue today with three Wild Card Weekend matchups. First, at 1:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, at 4:30 PM, the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers. Finally, at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock, Sunday Night Football heads to Foxborough for a thriller between the LA Chargers vs the AFC East Champion New England Patriots. See below for more information on how to watch today’s Wild Card games.

Click here to subscribe to Peacock

RELATED: PFT’s final 2025 NFL power rankings: Seahawks are the kings

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
NFL coaches, GMs fired: Black Monday live tracker, latest news, rumors and updates from PFT
Tracking all of the news related to coaching and G.M. openings around the league.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, January 11:

Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, Paramount +)

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots, 8:00 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

RELATED: How do the 2025-26 NFL playoffs work? Teams, first-round byes, bracket, reseeding

How to watch LA Chargers vs New England Patriots:

  • When: Tomorrow, Sunday, January 11
  • Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Justin Herbert: Sitting out Week 18 was “beneficial” for fractured hand

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
2025 NFL wild-card playoff schedule: Chargers at Patriots on Sunday Night Football
The Packers and Bears will play on Saturday night.

Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots:
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Chargers vs. Patriots matchup in the wild card round, discussing the top storylines as Los Angeles looks to win on the road in Foxborough.

Chargers among early best bets for Wild Card games:
Chargers among early best bets for Wild Card games
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor rogers dive into their favorite early best bets for NFL Wild Card weekend.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:

Sign up here to stream tomorrow night’s LA Chargers vs New England Patriots game on Peacock.

Is Super Bowl LX on Peacock?

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC and stream LIVE on Peacock Feb 8, 2026.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.