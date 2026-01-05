2026 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker

The 2025 regular season has come to an end and 14 teams will be moving on to the postseason in pursuit of a Super Bowl title.

For some of the 18 teams who have played their final games, attention will now shift to finding new head coaches and/or General Managers to help their own bids for success in the future. This tracker will keep tabs on who has been let go and who is in the mix for the vacancies around the league.

Atlanta Falcons: Fired head coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot on January 4.

Cleveland Browns: Fired head coach Kevin Stefanski on January 5.

Miami Dolphins: Fired General Manager Chris Grier on October 31.

New York Giants: Fired head coach Brian Daboll on November 10.

Tennessee Titans: Fired head coach Brian Callahan on October 13. Requested interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on January 5.