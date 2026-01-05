 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260105.jpg
Sack record caps 'phenomenal year' for Garrett
nbc_pft_stefanski_260105.jpg
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
nbc_pft_wildcard_260105.jpg
Which wild card game is the most intriguing?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260105.jpg
Sack record caps ‘phenomenal year’ for Garrett
nbc_pft_stefanski_260105.jpg
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
nbc_pft_wildcard_260105.jpg
Which wild card game is the most intriguing?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
2026 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker

  
Published January 5, 2026 10:18 AM

The 2025 regular season has come to an end and 14 teams will be moving on to the postseason in pursuit of a Super Bowl title.

For some of the 18 teams who have played their final games, attention will now shift to finding new head coaches and/or General Managers to help their own bids for success in the future. This tracker will keep tabs on who has been let go and who is in the mix for the vacancies around the league.

Atlanta Falcons: Fired head coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot on January 4.

Cleveland Browns: Fired head coach Kevin Stefanski on January 5.

Miami Dolphins: Fired General Manager Chris Grier on October 31.

New York Giants: Fired head coach Brian Daboll on November 10.

Tennessee Titans: Fired head coach Brian Callahan on October 13. Requested interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on January 5.