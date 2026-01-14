 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel, Arthur Smith have interviews with Titans Wednesday

  
Published January 14, 2026 12:06 PM

The Titans are interviewing a pair of head coaching candidates on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, they are interviewing former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in-person and holding a virtual interview with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. In-person interviews with candidates currently employed by other teams will be allowed after the divisional round of the playoffs is complete.

McDaniel was fired by the Dolphins last week and he has also interviewed with the Falcons and Browns. He’s also expected to speak to the Ravens.

Smith spent 10 years as a Titans assistant and moved up to offensive coordinator before becoming the head coach in Atlanta. The Cardinals have also requested an interview with him for their head coaching vacancy.