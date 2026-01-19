Reports: Brian Flores, Anthony Weaver to have in-person interviews with Steelers

The Steelers are starting to set up a second round of interviews for their head coaching job.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that they will have an in-person interview with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He spent the 2022 season as a defensive assistant on Mike Tomlin’s staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is also expected to have an in-person interview with the team. All interviews with coaches currently employed by an NFL team have to be held virtually until after the divisional round of the playoffs.

There was also word this weekend that the Steelers are going to meet with former Cowboys and Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. They have also met with Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, and 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak.

Shula and Scheelhaase will not be available for second interviews until after the NFC Championship Game.