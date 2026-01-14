 Skip navigation
Raheem Morris has had in-person interview with Cardinals, Titans, Giants

  
Published January 14, 2026 11:53 AM

Former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has had a few in-person meetings for head coaching vacancies after Atlanta fired him earlier this month.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, Morris has now interviewed in-person with the Cardinals, Titans, and Giants.

That means each of those teams has conducted at least one in-person interview with a minority candidate. The Giants have had two, satisfying the requirement, as they’ve met with Morris and former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

The Falcons finished 8-9 in 2024 and 2025 under Morris.

Morris was previously Atlanta’s interim head coach in 2020, going 4-7. He also accumulated a 20-25 record in three seasons as Buccaneers head coach from 2009-2011.

As it relates to the Cardinals, Morris is plenty familiar with the NFC West as he served as Rams defensive coordinator from 2021-2023.