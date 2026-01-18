Mike McDaniel, Grant Udinski, Nate Scheelhaase, Jesse Minter set for second interviews with Browns

The Browns are moving into their second round of interviews with head coaching candidates and the list is up to six names.

According to multiple reports, the Browns are set to interview former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski a second time. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken are also on the list.

Scheelhaase’s second interview will have to wait at least a week if the Rams beat the Bears on Sunday as coaches for teams in the conference title game are not eligible to interview until after that game has been played. He interviewed with several teams this weekend.

McDaniel is set to interview with the Raiders on Monday and he’s also in the mix for offensive coordinator opportunities. Minter has interviewed with most of the teams that made head coaching changes while Udinski’s only interview thus far has been with Cleveland.