49ers, Mac Jones agree to revised contract that includes a $300K roster bonus

49ers quarterback Mac Jones is set to make a little more money in 2026.

According to multiple reports, Jones and the 49ers have agreed on a revised contract for the coming season. The reworked deal includes a $300,000 roster bonus for the backup to Brock Purdy.

Jones is now due to make $3.55 million in total compensation for the final year of his contract with the NFC West team. There are another $2.25 million in incentives available as well.

Jones started eight games for the 49ers while Purdy was sidelined with a toe injury during the 2025 season. The Niners would prefer to turn to him less often this year, but the team’s 5-3 record with Jones shows why they value having him on hand.