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Jaguars have a “truly wide open” running back room

  
Published May 27, 2026 08:35 AM

It will be a while before the Jaguars have to submit any depth charts for the 2026 season and it sounds like the one they publish for the running back position is going to be subject to change at any moment.

The Jags saw Travis Etienne leave as a free agent this offseason and they signed Chris Rodriguez to go with Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen in their offensive backfield. Etienne got the lion’s share of the work last season, but head coach Liam Coen said on Tuesday that no one has been moved into the No. 1 role yet and that the team will let things take shape organically heading into the fall.

“It’s a group that has a lot of opportunities to them,” Coen said. “There’s a wide-open room. It’s truly wide open.”

The Jaguars finished 20th in the league in rushing yards last season. If the new approach can improve on that total, it will help their bid for a second straight AFC South title.