Dave Canales: Bryce Young has total command of the offense

Heading into his fourth NFL season, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is leading the team like never before.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Young is in charge of the offense not only from an Xs and Os perspective, but also in telling his teammates what they need to do, including getting on their case when some balls were hitting the ground during a rainy practice on Tuesday.

“Just total command of the system and knowing what he’s looking for, the timing of things, and the more that he owns it, the more he’s looking for specific things out of the tight ends, wideouts, and backs as the concepts come alive,” Canales said. “I just love it. I love the fact that he’s taking ownership, and the guys see that and rally around that, and something that they all appreciate.”

Young has steadily improved through his first three NFL seasons, and in Year 4, part of his continued growth will be firmly establishing himself as the player who makes the offense go.