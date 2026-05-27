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More arrests are made in connection with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce burglaries

  
Published May 27, 2026 09:34 AM

The rash of 2024 burglaries targeting NFL players (including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce) has resulted in more arrests.

Via ESPN, authorities in Argentina recently apprehended three Chilean citizens in connection with the crimes: Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, Bastian Jimenez Freraut, and Pablo Zuniga Cartes.

The men are currently in Chile, awaiting extradition to the United States.

The crime ring also is tied to the 2024 burglary at the home of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The burglaries allegedly included tracking the travel of athletes, along with technology that bypassed alarm systems and jammed WiFi networks. The group allegedly stole millions in cash, jewelry, and other property.

The three men arrested in Argentina are among seven who were charged in February 2025, in connection with the burglaries. Three others are awaiting trial for the Burrow burglary. Another pleaded guilty in March 2026 to interstate transportation of stolen property.