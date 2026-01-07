Falcons to interview Panthers executive VP Brandt Tillis for president of football ops

Panthers executive vice president Brandt Tillis is interviewing for the Falcons’ president of football operations job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Falcons have also requested to interview Lions COO Mike Disner.

The team is expected to offer the newly created position to former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

The Panthers hired Tillis in January 2024 to work with General Manager Dan Morgan on cap and salary negotiations.

He previously spent 14 seasons working in Kansas City, including the final three as vice president of football operations. Tillis also worked as director of football administration (2017-20) and director of salary cap and football operations analytics (2014-16) after originally joining the Chiefs in 2010 as a salary cap/contract analyst.

He was the lead negotiator on Patrick Mahomes’ contract.

The Falcons also are searching for a new General Manager and head coach after firing Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris earlier this week.