Davante Adams remains a full participant Wednesday

The Rams’ injury report showed only one change from Tuesday. Cornerback Darious Williams did not practice for personal reasons.

Wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) remained a full participant, which bodes well for his availability for Saturday’s game against the Panthers. His practice on Tuesday was the first time he has fully participated since aggravating his hamstring in Week 15. He got limited work last week but missed a third consecutive game.

Adams has 60 receptions for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

`The Rams listed offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle), wide receiver Jordan Whittington (knee), tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle) as non-participants again.

Defensive end Braden Fiske (ankle) and tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) remained limited.