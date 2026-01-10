 Skip navigation
Report: Bucs will interview former Falcons OC Zac Robinson

  
Published January 9, 2026 09:01 PM

The Buccaneers will interview Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator opening, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robinson served as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

The Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris earlier this week. They denied the Cowboys permission to interview defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for the same position, but they are letting Robinson interview.

The Bucs completed an interview with former Titans head coach Brian Callahan as they seek to replace Josh Grizzard, whom they fired earlier this week.

Robinson spent five seasons with the Rams, rising from assistant quarterbacks coach to passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach under Sean McVay.