Kevin Byard “would love to be back” to finish what Bears started this season

The Bears’ season came to an end with Sunday night’s overtime loss to the Rams and that made Monday a day to clean out lockers and begin thinking about next season.

For safety Kevin Byard, those thoughts include the possibility of moving on to another team. The first-team All-Pro is not under contract for 2026 and said on Monday that he “would love to be back” as part of the Bears’ push to finish the playoff run that got cut short against the Rams.

“I want to win,” Byard said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, everybody has different reasons why they do this thing. For me, it’s always been about legacy. I want to be able to win. I want to be able to play at a higher level and all that good stuff, but what motivates me and what drives that is to want to win and try to be the best person, to be the best player, leader, teammate that I could possibly be for this organization or any organization. So that’s who I am. I want to be able to win. I want to be on a team that wants to win. I truly don’t know what this future is going to hold for me. I don’t know what this offseason is going to look like. I’m going to take some time off, go back to being a full-time dad, and we’ll see what happens.”

Byard had 93 tackles and a league-high seven interceptions during the regular season. The Bears also have Jaquan Brisker set for free agency, so they’ll have multiple decisions to make about how they want to proceed at safety this offseason.