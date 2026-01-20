Will Bills or Ravens next HC have more pressure?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?
Other PFT Content
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?
Other PFT Content
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Will Bills or Ravens next HC have more pressure?
January 20, 2026 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss the openings in both Buffalo and Baltimore and question if the future coach of the Bills or Ravens will face more pressure.
Related Videos
03:29
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
03:20
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
02:30
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?
03:52
Williams praises Johnson after promising season
03:57
Rams will be ‘super confident’ vs Seahawks
05:20
Take your pick: Post-Divisional Round questions
06:26
Daboll, Brady are candidates to replace McDermott
05:18
How desirable is Bills head coach job?
07:40
Florio: Tennessee is a ‘good spot’ for Saleh
13:50
Bills promote Beane despite firing McDermott
13:19
Dolphins hire Hafley as next head coach
10:05
Why didn’t things work out for McDermott in BUF?
07:29
Was firing McDermott the right decision for Bills?
07:26
Could Belichick be a good fit with Bills?
03:56
What’s next for McDermott in coaching carousel?
01:26
Will SEA let ‘explosive’ Walker loose vs. LAR?
01:25
How can Stefanski find ‘success’ with Falcons
09:14
49ers ‘ran out of bodies’ in loss to Seahawks
12:32
Should Bills have fired Beane with McDermott?
02:04
Take SEA, NE as NFC, AFC conference champions
03:35
Stidham could be Super Bowl MVP if Broncos win
09:26
Rams WRs Nacua, Adams fantasy ‘busts’ despite win
05:00
Berry: ‘Maye is my MVP’
07:13
Broncos win over Bills was ‘a bumpy ride’
01:38
Is NE vs. SEA the most likely Super Bowl matchup?
17:37
Give me the headlines: ‘Bear down, Ram up’
02:08
‘Roll with the Rams’ as best bet to win Super Bowl
16:08
Bills take risk firing McDermott, retaining Beane
04:01
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
02:59
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
Latest Clips
10:49
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Prologue
09:04
Lessons learned from Indiana’s improbable run
11:13
Indiana completes Cinderella story with title
04:55
Is Big Ten the dominant conference in CFB?
03:39
Is Miami fully back after run to title game?
03:21
Mendoza has ‘captivated the entire country’
01:54
Why Celtics-Pistons was ‘a proving ground game’
01:35
Brown took ‘defensive challenge’ of guarding Cade
02:00
Highlights: Celtics fall short against Pistons
01:10
Harris: Pistons continued to push against Celtics
09:03
Tomac in ‘midseason form’ early with KTM in 2026
06:43
Deegan’s hit on Anstie in San Diego ‘not terrible’
05:10
How should Yamaha respond to Deegan-Anstie crash?
01:26
Christie sets the tone for Mavs in win vs. Knicks
01:55
Highlights: Mavs get wire-to-wire win over Knicks
01:12
Brown celebrating All-Star starter nod with fans
01:51
HLs: Wemby drains seven 3-pointers in Spurs win
03:29
How will Knicks respond after wire-to-wire loss?
02:27
Flagg on ‘incredible’ MSG atmosphere after win
01:00
Marshall proud of how Mavs stepped up vs. Knicks
05:04
Could the Knicks take a big swing on a trade?
01:11
Holmgren: Thunder preaching next-man-up mentality
06:18
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
01:33
Thunder close out Cavs with ‘exceptional’ shooting
08:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
01:58
Highlights: OKC drops the hammer on Cavaliers
01:26
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
11:29
Young, Laces BC hand Rose BC second straight loss
19:49
Hive BC gets first win; Breeze BC blown out
01:18
Bucks-Hawks a game of ‘poise’ and ‘resistance’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue