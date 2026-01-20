Dolphins to undergo 'big shift' with Hafley

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Goalie fight breaks out between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Where’s the Beef? Haiden Deegan creates another teammate rivalry with Max Anstie in San Diego
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Jannik Sinner’s bid for Australian Open three-peat begins with anticlimactic win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Petzing to DET a ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
NYK, Brunson must figure things out ‘in a hurry’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Goalie fight breaks out between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Where’s the Beef? Haiden Deegan creates another teammate rivalry with Max Anstie in San Diego
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Jannik Sinner’s bid for Australian Open three-peat begins with anticlimactic win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Petzing to DET a ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
NYK, Brunson must figure things out ‘in a hurry’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Dolphins to undergo 'big shift' with Hafley
January 20, 2026 02:48 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter explore how Jeff Hafley's philosophies as the Dolphins' new head coach will represent a major shift for Miami on both sides of the ball in 2026 and beyond.
Related Videos
01:37
Petzing to DET a ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
01:35
Broncos still ‘alive’ in AFC title without Nix
01:33
Bills fired McDermott to chase a ‘finishing piece’
01:41
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
01:21
Henry an ‘unsung hero’ in Patriots’ passing attack
01:20
Odunze, Moore vital if Bears want to upset Rams
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs
01:17
Marks finds success in ‘run heavy’ Texans offense
01:21
What will losing Collins mean for Texans’ offense?
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
01:15
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?
01:18
Hampton ‘very iffy’ to suit up in WC for Chargers
01:22
Was McDaniel an ‘underrated’ head coach?
01:28
49ers need Kittle to ‘step up’ against Eagles
01:17
Will Odunze, Moore play for Bears against Packers?
01:28
Kingsbury could flourish with young quarterback
01:23
Nabers, Dart can be ‘big’ draws for Harbaugh
01:33
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
01:21
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
01:24
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns
01:20
Falcons have intriguing offense for next HC
01:29
Browns’ Stefanski will be one of the hottest names
01:23
Cardinals need a ‘savior hire’ after firing Gannon
Latest Clips
01:43
NYK, Brunson must figure things out ‘in a hurry’
01:10
Maxey doing everything at ‘career-best’ levels
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
01:23
Utilizing Hawks in fantasy with KP, Risacher out
01:52
Podziemski, Melton to step up in Butler’s absence
04:57
Beecham: Bears ‘unified Chicago’ this season
09:51
Will Avdija get selected to NBA All-Star Game?
06:10
Did Glasner cross the line criticizing Palace?
07:06
Is Spurs ‘too big’ of a job for Frank?
09:55
Does Towns deserve to make NBA All-Star Game?
10:32
Can Man United establish an identity with Carrick?
09:55
How can Warriors stay competitive without Butler?
04:46
Will Wembanyama have good game against Rockets?
08:47
Guessing contracts for pending RFAs: Duren, Watson
26:27
Tottenham Hotspur are going backwards under Frank
22:10
Man United’s ‘intensity, desire’ evident v. City
01:47
Fade Lakers against hot Nuggets squad
02:04
Spurs are worthy underdog bet against Rockets
02:09
Who is best early bet to win Super Bowl MVP?
03:29
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
03:20
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
02:30
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?
03:52
Williams praises Johnson after promising season
03:57
Rams will be ‘super confident’ vs. Seahawks
05:20
Take your pick: Post-Divisional Round questions
06:26
Daboll, Brady are candidates to replace McDermott
02:07
Will Bills or Ravens next HC have more pressure?
05:18
How desirable is Bills head coach job?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue