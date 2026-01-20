 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indiana vs. Miami 27-21: CFP national championship live updates, highlights, news analysis
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Indiana wins first national championship in college football, beating Miami in a thriller
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

nbc_rtf_miamifuture_260120.jpg
Is Miami fully back after run to title game?
nbc_rtf_mendozarise_260120.jpg
Mendoza has ‘captivated the entire country’
nbc_nba_bosvsdet_digitalhit_260119.jpg
Why Celtics-Pistons was ‘a proving ground game’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Is Big Ten the dominant conference in CFB?

January 20, 2026 01:43 AM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss the Big Ten's claim to premier college football conference in the country after Indiana made it three consecutive titles from the Big Ten.

nbc_rtf_miamifuture_260120.jpg
03:39
Is Miami fully back after run to title game?
nbc_rtf_mendozarise_260120.jpg
03:21
Mendoza has ‘captivated the entire country’
nbc_rtf_cfbbigpic_260115.jpg
08:30
What Miami vs. Indiana means for college football
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_260115.jpg
03:11
Where CFP expansion stands ahead of title game
nbc_rtf_predictions_260115.jpg
08:38
Indiana feels ‘predestined’ to win championship
nbc_rtf_qbcomp_260115.jpg
03:28
Beck will need ‘game of his life’ to beat Indiana
nbc_rtf_freemannfl_260115.jpg
04:57
Freeman responds to NFL speculation
nbc_rtf_natchamppreview_260115.jpg
07:34
Previewing Miami vs. Indiana in CFP final
nbc_rtf_dantereturns_260115.jpg
03:21
What does Moore’s return mean for Oregon, Raiola?
nbc_rtf_2026draft_260115.jpg
02:31
2026 NFL Draft will have ‘fascinating’ QB class
nbc_pff_cfbmiami_260113.jpg
01:32
Behind the numbers of Miami’s CFP Final run
nbc_pff_cfbindiana_260113.jpg
01:23
Behind the numbers of Indiana’s CFP Final run
nbc_cfb_wafleintv_260110.jpg
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
nbc_cfb_navyaabhls_260110.jpg
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown2_260110.jpg
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
nbc_cfb_uscrecruitingclass_2560110.jpg
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
nbc_cfb_torbertcommit_260110.jpg
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
nbc_cfb_westtouchdown1_250110.jpg
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
new_indiana_mpx.jpg
02:56
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown1_250110.jpg
42
Cherry, Lennear connect for impressive AAB TD
Aaryn_MPX.jpg
04:14
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
03:56
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
nbc_rtf_earlynatty_260110.jpg
06:49
First thoughts on national championship game
nbc_rtf_lanning_260110.jpg
05:08
Debating Lanning’s big-game résumé as Oregon coach
nbc_rtf_miamifront7_260110.jpg
03:13
National title game hinges on Miami’s front seven
nbc_rtf_indianaturnaround_260110.jpg
02:43
Outlining how remarkable Indiana’s turnaround is
nbc_rtf_olemisslegacy_260110.jpg
02:51
How will Ole Miss’s season be remembered?
nbc_rtf_indianabeatsoregon_260110.jpg
09:19
Indiana trounces Oregon in CFP semifinal

nbc_nba_bosvsdet_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:54
Why Celtics-Pistons was ‘a proving ground game’
nbc_nba_jbtalk_260119.jpg
01:35
Brown took ‘defensive challenge’ of guarding Cade
nbc_nba_bosvsdet_260119.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Celtics fall short against Pistons
nbc_nba_tobiasintv_260119.jpg
01:10
Harris: Pistons continued to push against Celtics
tomac_raw_260119.jpg
09:03
Tomac in ‘midseason form’ early with KTM in 2026
deegan_raw_260119.jpg
06:43
Deegan’s hit on Anstie in San Diego ‘not terrible’
team_drama_raw_260119.jpg
05:10
How should Yamaha respond to Deegan-Anstie crash?
nbc_nba_dalvsnyk_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:26
Christie sets the tone for Mavs in win vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_dalvsnyk_260119.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Mavs get wire-to-wire win over Knicks
nbc_nba_jaylenbrownintv_260119.jpg
01:12
Brown celebrating All-Star starter nod with fans
spurs_hl_raw_260119.jpg
01:51
HLs: Wemby drains seven 3-pointers in Spurs win
nbc_nba_knickspostgamev2_260119.jpg
03:29
How will Knicks respond after wire-to-wire loss?
nbc_nba_flaggintv_260119.jpg
02:27
Flagg on ‘incredible’ MSG atmosphere after win
nbc_nba_najiintv_260119.jpg
01:00
Marshall proud of how Mavs stepped up vs. Knicks
nyk_trade_mpx.jpg
05:04
Could the Knicks take a big swing on a trade?
nbc_nba_okccle_chetshaiintv_260119.jpg
01:11
Holmgren: Thunder preaching next-man-up mentality
PL_update_260119.jpg
06:18
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
nbc_nba_okccle_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:33
Thunder close out Cavs with ‘exceptional’ shooting
nbc_pl_mw22allgoals_260119.jpg
08:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
nbc_nba_thundercleveland_260119_copy.jpg
01:58
Highlights: OKC drops the hammer on Cavaliers
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260119.jpg
01:26
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
nbc_wnba_seg01_260119.jpg
11:29
Young, Laces BC hand Rose BC second straight loss
nbc_wnba_seg02_260119.jpg
19:49
Hive BC gets first win; Breeze BC blown out
nbc_nba_milatl_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:18
Bucks-Hawks a game of ‘poise’ and ‘resistance’
nbc_nba_milatl_turnerintv_260119.jpg
01:13
Bucks staying ‘resilient’ in late-game situations
NEW_THUMB.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bucks survive strong comeback from ATL
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260119.jpg
05:58
Tavernier’s penalty gives Bournemouth 1-0 lead
nbc_roto_morant_260119.jpg
01:12
Morant has plenty of room to improve after return
ken_walker.jpg
01:26
Will SEA let ‘explosive’ Walker loose vs. LAR?
nbc_roto_kevin_260119.jpg
01:25
How can Stefanski find ‘success’ with Falcons