 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Marquette at St. John
Sellers puts up 24, St. John’s knocks off Marquette 92-68
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Kansas
Kansas hands No. 2 Iowa State its 1st loss of the season with dominant 84-63 win at Allen Fieldhouse
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Yankees acquire left-hander Ryan Weathers from Marlins for 4 prospects

Top Clips

indiana_msu_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Michigan State clamps up Indiana
nbc_cbb_highlightstakeaways_260114.jpg
Wisconsin’s game-winner highlights big CBB night
nbc_cbb_mcdermottint_260113.jpg
McDermott: Creighton executed late-game vs. Hoyas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Marquette at St. John
Sellers puts up 24, St. John’s knocks off Marquette 92-68
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Kansas
Kansas hands No. 2 Iowa State its 1st loss of the season with dominant 84-63 win at Allen Fieldhouse
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Yankees acquire left-hander Ryan Weathers from Marlins for 4 prospects

Top Clips

indiana_msu_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Michigan State clamps up Indiana
nbc_cbb_highlightstakeaways_260114.jpg
Wisconsin’s game-winner highlights big CBB night
nbc_cbb_mcdermottint_260113.jpg
McDermott: Creighton executed late-game vs. Hoyas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Behind the numbers of Miami's CFP Final run

January 13, 2026 11:33 PM
Pro Football Focus examines the data behind the Miami Hurricanes' journey to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Related Videos

nbc_pff_cfbindiana_260113.jpg
01:23
Behind the numbers of Indiana’s CFP Final run
nbc_cfb_wafleintv_260110.jpg
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
nbc_cfb_navyaabhls_260110.jpg
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown2_260110.jpg
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
nbc_cfb_uscrecruitingclass_2560110.jpg
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
nbc_cfb_torbertcommit_260110.jpg
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
nbc_cfb_westtouchdown1_250110.jpg
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
new_indiana_mpx.jpg
02:56
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown1_250110.jpg
42
Cherry, Lennear connect for impressive AAB TD
Aaryn_MPX.jpg
04:14
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
03:56
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
nbc_rtf_earlynatty_260110.jpg
06:49
First thoughts on national championship game
nbc_rtf_lanning_260110.jpg
05:08
Debating Lanning’s big-game résumé as Oregon coach
nbc_rtf_miamifront7_260110.jpg
03:13
National title game hinges on Miami’s front seven
nbc_rtf_indianaturnaround_260110.jpg
02:43
Outlining how remarkable Indiana’s turnaround is
nbc_rtf_olemisslegacy_260110.jpg
02:51
How will Ole Miss’s season be remembered?
nbc_rtf_indianabeatsoregon_260110.jpg
09:19
Indiana trounces Oregon in CFP semifinal
nbc_roto_btemiamiolemissv2_260107.jpg
01:18
Expect Miami to use rushing attack vs. Ole Miss
nbc_roto_bteindianaoregonv2_260107.jpg
01:11
Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinal
nbc_rtf_indianaplan_260106.jpg
08:51
How will Indiana adjust game plan against Oregon?
nbc_rtf_indianastaff_260106.jpg
06:00
How Cignetti, Indiana have maximized roster talent
nbc_rtf_mannypredict_260106.jpg
02:21
Miami ‘carrying’ ACC with CFP Semifinal appearance
muole.jpg
04:46
How will Miami approach Ole Miss QB Chambliss?
nbc_rtf_peachpreview_260106.jpg
04:08
Peach Bowl primed to be a ‘heavyweight fight’
nbc_rtf_miamipath_260106.jpg
07:18
Tracing Miami’s path to CFP Semifinal vs. Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_semipredict_260106.jpg
01:55
College Football Playoff Semifinals predictions
nbc_rtf_transferportal_260106.jpg
08:49
Portal ‘overshadowing’ College Football Playoff
nbc_rtf_fiestapreview_260106.jpg
08:14
Miami to face ‘galvanized’ Ole Miss in Fiesta Bowl

Latest Clips

indiana_msu_mpx.jpg
01:07
Highlights: Michigan State clamps up Indiana
nbc_cbb_highlightstakeaways_260114.jpg
03:42
Wisconsin’s game-winner highlights big CBB night
nbc_cbb_mcdermottint_260113.jpg
02:54
McDermott: Creighton executed late-game vs. Hoyas
nbc_cbb_gtowncreightonhl_260113.jpg
06:21
HLs: Creighton wins OT thriller vs. Georgetown
nbc_nba_murraycomp_260113(2).jpg
01:51
Highlights: Murray unstoppable in win vs. Pels
nbc_pff_highgradeqb_260113.jpg
01:57
Top NFL quarterbacks remaining in the playoffs
nbc_pff_larchi_260113.jpg
01:57
Players to watch in Rams vs. Bears
nbc_nba_sasokc_digitalhit_260113.jpg
01:32
Thunder show why they are the champs vs. Spurs
nbc_cbb_creightonending_260113.jpg
01:34
Creighton forces OT by a tenth of a second
j_will.jpg
05:41
Williams on how Thunder ‘leveled up’ against Spurs
nbc_nba_shaipostgameintv_260113.jpg
01:56
SGA: Adversity is where you find who you are
nbc_nba_spursokc_2minhl_260113_copy.jpg
01:59
Highlights: OKC steals back thunder against Spurs
nbc_nba_phxvsmia_260113.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Adebayo lifts Heat over Suns
nbc_cbb_marquettestjohnshl_260113.jpg
01:06
Highlights: St. John’s crushes Marquette
izzo_thumb.jpg
01:14
Izzo: Kohler ‘gives effort when he’s eating lunch’
zuby_mpx.jpg
03:47
Ejiofor prides himself on outworking opponents
rising_stars_gfx.jpg
02:53
Castrol Rising Stars honorary coaches revealed
nbc_nba_fringeallstars_260113.jpg
04:49
NBA All-Star debates: Johnson, Barnes, Markkanen
nbc_nba_warriorstalk_v2_260113.jpg
04:10
What do the Warriors need to get over the hump?
nbc_nba_portlandanalysis_260113.jpg
04:40
Blazers are ‘quietly under the radar’ in West
nbc_nba_pregame_mazzulacomments_260113.jpg
02:40
Mazzulla keeps it simple: ‘Illegal screen’
nbc_nba_pregame_spursokc_260113.jpg
06:47
Analyzing how Spurs match Thunder’s ‘depth’
nbc_ffhh_peacockrevealV4_260113.jpg
02:41
Berry welcomes surprise guest to Happy Hour set
naji_mpx_new_image.jpg
01:23
DAL’s Marshall ‘worth adding’ in fantasy leagues
oly_aswsl_truppemoltzanshiffrin_260113.jpg
06:20
Shiffrin, Moltzan 1-2 for U.S. in Flachau slalom
rodgers_mpx.jpg
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs
marks_mpx.jpg
01:17
Marks finds success in ‘run heavy’ Texans offense
collins_mpx.jpg
01:21
What will losing Collins mean for Texans’ offense?
nbc_nba_jarenjackson_260113.jpg
09:55
How does Jackson fit into potential Morant trade?
nbc_nba_jamorant_260113.jpg
09:57
What could be next for Morant, Grizzlies?