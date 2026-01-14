 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
WNBA, players’ union agree to moratorium, halting initial stages of free agency
11th Tour de France Saitama Criterium 2025 - Criterium Race
Cyclist Jonas Vingegaard will race in Giro d’Italia this year as he bids for Grand Tours treble
TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
How to watch USA Swimming Pro Series Austin

Top Clips

Ejiofor prides himself on outworking opponents
rising_stars_gfx.jpg
Castrol Rising Stars honorary coaches revealed
nbc_nba_fringeallstars_260113.jpg
NBA All-Star debates: Johnson, Barnes, Markkanen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
WNBA, players’ union agree to moratorium, halting initial stages of free agency
11th Tour de France Saitama Criterium 2025 - Criterium Race
Cyclist Jonas Vingegaard will race in Giro d’Italia this year as he bids for Grand Tours treble
TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
How to watch USA Swimming Pro Series Austin

Top Clips

Ejiofor prides himself on outworking opponents
rising_stars_gfx.jpg
Castrol Rising Stars honorary coaches revealed
nbc_nba_fringeallstars_260113.jpg
NBA All-Star debates: Johnson, Barnes, Markkanen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Blazers are 'quietly under the radar' in West

January 13, 2026 07:53 PM
NBA Showtime breaks down the early season success from the young Portland Trailblazers, including Deni Avdija's All-Star caliber season and Shaedon Sharpe taking the next step.

Related Videos

rising_stars_gfx.jpg
02:53
Castrol Rising Stars honorary coaches revealed
nbc_nba_fringeallstars_260113.jpg
04:49
NBA All-Star debates: Johnson, Barnes, Markkanen
nbc_nba_warriorstalk_v2_260113.jpg
04:10
What do the Warriors need to get over the hump?
nbc_nba_pregame_mazzulacomments_260113.jpg
02:40
Mazzulla keeps it simple: ‘Illegal screen’
nbc_nba_pregame_spursokc_260113.jpg
06:47
Analyzing how Spurs match Thunder’s ‘depth’
naji_mpx_new_image.jpg
01:23
DAL’s Marshall ‘worth adding’ in fantasy leagues
nbc_nba_jarenjackson_260113.jpg
09:55
How does Jackson fit into potential Morant trade?
nbc_nba_jamorant_260113.jpg
09:57
What could be next for Morant, Grizzlies?
nbc_nba_draftkings_260113.jpg
04:56
Hawks’ Johnson is Lakers’ ‘worst nightmare’
nbc_nba_mannixbucks_260113.jpg
05:08
Bucks ‘determined’ to keep Giannis at deadline
nbc_nba_lakers_260113.jpg
04:31
Do the Lakers wish for ‘LeBron’s farewell tour?’
nbc_nba_cavsjazz_260113.jpg
05:17
Is the ‘book closed’ on Cavs’ playoff chances?
nbc_nba_goodplayerbadteam_260113.jpg
07:29
LaVine, Ellis ‘should be on playoff teams’
moussa_mpx.jpg
01:35
Hornets’ Diabate ‘worth an add’ in fantasy
harden_mpx.jpg
01:28
Harden passes Shaq in NBA’s all-time scoring list
nbc_roto_btetbwarriorsv2_260113.jpg
01:48
‘Uncertainty is an advantage’ for POR vs. GSW
nbc_roto_btespursthunders_260113.jpg
02:02
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
nbc_nba_chavslac_260112.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Harden makes history in win vs. CHA
nbc_nba_lalvssac_260112.jpg
02:01
Highlights: DeRozan leads Kings over Lakers
nbc_nba_pacersceltics_2min_260112(2).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Pacers hold off Celtics at home
nbc_nba_huffintv_260112.jpg
05:10
Huff on reverse dunks, gelling with Pacers
nbc_nba_celticspacers_digitalhit_260112.jpg
01:53
Siakam, Huff lead Pacers to win over Celtics
nbc_nba_phivstor_260112.jpg
01:48
HLs: 76ers score 80 first-half points, beat TOR
nbc_nba_siakimpostgameintv_260112.jpg
01:05
Siakam breaks down final possession vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_celticspacerspregame_260112.jpg
03:48
Breaking down Mazzulla’s ‘magic touch’ for Celtics
nbc_nba_allstarselections_260112.jpg
04:52
NBA All-Star debates: Ingram vs Powell, MPJ vs KAT
nbc_nba_okcspurs_v2_260112.jpg
03:29
How can Thunder counter Spurs head-to-head?
nbc_nba_pritchardintv_260112.jpg
03:23
Pritchard walks through pre-game warm-up
nbc_nba_traeyoungpregame_260112.jpg
05:43
Unpacking timing of Young’s trade to Wizards
nbc_nba_ogjatrade_260112.jpg
14:52
Rivers: Morant trade puts teams in tricky spot

Latest Clips

Ejiofor prides himself on outworking opponents
nbc_ffhh_peacockrevealV4_260113.jpg
02:41
Berry welcomes surprise guest to Happy Hour set
oly_aswsl_truppemoltzanshiffrin_260113.jpg
06:20
Shiffrin, Moltzan 1-2 for U.S. in Flachau slalom
rodgers_mpx.jpg
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs
marks_mpx.jpg
01:17
Marks finds success in ‘run heavy’ Texans offense
collins_mpx.jpg
01:21
What will losing Collins mean for Texans’ offense?
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_260113.jpg
13:06
How Williams came up clutch vs. Packers
nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_260113.jpg
01:45
Divisional Round lines: Rams, Seahawks stand out
oly_sbmgs_worldcup_winterswin_260113.jpg
01:52
Winters wins small final to reach parallel podium
oly_sbwgs_worldcup_dalmassowin_260113.jpg
02:44
Dalmasso wins big final in snowboard slalom
oly_sbmgs_worldcup_bormoliniwin_260113.jpg
02:43
Bormolini wins parallel slalom in Bad Gastein
nbc_csu_chargersfireoc_260113.jpg
03:32
Chargers fire OC Roman after Wild Card loss
tomlin_new_again.jpg
10:50
What’s next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
nbc_ffhh_bestwaiverv2_260113.jpg
04:26
Stafford beats surprise WR for 2025 top waiver add
arenado.jpg
01:54
Arenado will be ‘a boon’ for Diamondbacks
nbc_w2rc_dakars9intvs_260113.jpg
10:22
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 9
tomlin_new_thumbnail.jpg
08:23
Tomlin steps down after 19 seasons with Steelers
nbc_ffhh_superbowl_260113.jpg
01:51
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
netbusters_david_copy.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
nbc_ffhh_playoff_mvp_260113.jpg
02:44
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
nbc_ffhh_fantasymvp_260113.jpg
03:54
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP
nbc_ffhh_derailment_260113.jpg
02:55
Berry’s biggest show derailments from 2025
nbc_ffhh_bust_year_260113.jpg
05:12
Biggest fantasy bust of 2025: Jefferson or BTJ?
new_movie.jpg
03:21
Happy Hour’s worst movie takes from 2025
nbc_ffhh_breakoutplayer_260113.jpg
04:36
‘Superstar’ JSN wins breakout player of the year
nbc_ffhh_rookie_year_260113.jpg
03:48
Dart runs away with fantasy rookie of the year
nbc_ffhh_fantasy_game_year_260113.jpg
04:57
Did Henry or Gibbs have best fantasy game of 2025?
nbc_ffhh_bestvalue_260113.jpg
04:52
Olave beats Lawrence, Williams for best value pick
nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
03:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
lebron_dps.jpg
16:34
Miller: LeBron wants ‘another shot’ at NBA title