Sellers puts up 24, St. John’s knocks off Marquette 92-68

NEW YORK — Oziyah Sellers scored 15 of 24 points in the first half and St. John’s beat Marquette 92-68 on Tuesday.

St. John’s took the lead for good just 17 seconds into the game.

Sellers shot 9 for 16, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Red Storm (12-5, 5-1 Big East). Zuby Ejiofor added 22 points while going 8 of 11 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Bryce Hopkins had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Chase Ross led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-12, 1-6) with 20 points and three steals. Nigel James Jr. added 17 points and four assists for Marquette. Damarius Owens also had 10 points and two steals.

The score was 40-34 at halftime, St. John’s extended its lead to 70-47 during the second half, fueled by a 13-0 scoring run.