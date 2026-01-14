 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Kansas
Kansas hands No. 2 Iowa State its 1st loss of the season with dominant 84-63 win at Allen Fieldhouse
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Yankees acquire left-hander Ryan Weathers from Marlins for 4 prospects
WNBA: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
WNBA, players’ union agree to moratorium, halting initial stages of free agency

Sellers puts up 24, St. John’s knocks off Marquette 92-68

  
Published January 13, 2026 11:26 PM

NEW YORK — Oziyah Sellers scored 15 of 24 points in the first half and St. John’s beat Marquette 92-68 on Tuesday.

St. John’s took the lead for good just 17 seconds into the game.

Sellers shot 9 for 16, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Red Storm (12-5, 5-1 Big East). Zuby Ejiofor added 22 points while going 8 of 11 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Bryce Hopkins had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Chase Ross led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-12, 1-6) with 20 points and three steals. Nigel James Jr. added 17 points and four assists for Marquette. Damarius Owens also had 10 points and two steals.

The score was 40-34 at halftime, St. John’s extended its lead to 70-47 during the second half, fueled by a 13-0 scoring run.
Ejiofor prides himself on outworking opponents
Zuby Ejiofor sits down to talk about the St. John’s win over Marquette and how Rick Pitino shows his appreciation for Ejiofor’s effort.