 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
2026 NFL offseason moves tracker: Instant fantasy reaction to latest free agent signings and trades
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
NCAA appeals to Mississippi Supreme Court, seeking to bar Trinidad Chambliss from playing in 2026
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Clemson hires former Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mackjohnsonnews_260309.jpg
Bills stay busy by reportedly trading Johnson
JalenCarterMPX3-9.jpg
What’s next for Carter after reported Davis deal?
nbc_pft_traviskelceconvo_260309.jpg
Simms: Chiefs playing ‘hardball’ with Kelce

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
2026 NFL offseason moves tracker: Instant fantasy reaction to latest free agent signings and trades
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
NCAA appeals to Mississippi Supreme Court, seeking to bar Trinidad Chambliss from playing in 2026
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Clemson hires former Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mackjohnsonnews_260309.jpg
Bills stay busy by reportedly trading Johnson
JalenCarterMPX3-9.jpg
What’s next for Carter after reported Davis deal?
nbc_pft_traviskelceconvo_260309.jpg
Simms: Chiefs playing ‘hardball’ with Kelce

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside Illinois' Senior Day festivities

March 9, 2026 09:53 AM
Get a feel for what Illinois' men's basketball Senior Day is like in the arena.

Related Videos

yessoufou_comp_070326.jpg
02:19
HLs: Yessoufou drops 26 in Baylor win over Utah
nbc_cbb_cameroncarrintv_260307.jpg
02:09
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
Baylor_Utah_raw_260308.jpg
04:18
HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion
nbc_bte_mensfinalfour_260306.jpg
01:33
Bet on Houston, UConn to make men’s Final Four
nbc_roto_uncduke_260306.jpg
01:29
North Carolina faces ‘absolute grind’ against Duke
nbc_mcbb_osuviupreview_260305.jpg
02:32
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_yaxelintv_260305.jpg
05:22
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_postgameintv_260305.jpg
04:14
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_260305.jpg
05:07
Highlights: Michigan survives Iowa’s upset bid
nbc_mcbb_ljcasonout_260305.jpg
05:04
How losing Cason affects Michigan in March
nbc_mcbb_villvdep_total_260304.jpg
08:25
Highlights: Villanova sweeps series vs. DePaul
nbc_cbb_osuvpsu_260304.jpg
03:51
Highlights: Ohio State destroys Penn State
nbc_mcbb_marqvprov_260304.jpg
04:27
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
nbc_enjoy_marchteams_260304.jpg
07:59
Troy, Akron lead teams we want to see in March
nbc_enjoy_darkhorsev2_260304.jpg
02:11
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
nbc_enjoy_morezj_260304.jpg
02:49
Who are potential late first round draft steals?
nbc_cbb_oregonvillinois_260303.jpg
03:17
HLs: Illinois routes Oregon on senior night
nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
03:48
What is Illinois’ ceiling in March?
nbc_cbb_postanalysisninter_260303.jpg
05:17
Underwood wants consistency on defensive end
nbc_cbb_georgetownstjohnv_260303.jpg
04:58
HLs: St. John’s roars back to beat Georgetown
nbc_mcbb_txamodds_260303.jpg
02:12
Can Texas A&M play itself out of NCAA Tournament?
nbc_bte_ohstate_260302.jpg
01:44
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
nbc_roto_indncaa_260227.jpg
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
nbc_roto_bigeastchamp_260227.jpg
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
nbc_roto_michvill_260227.jpg
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
02:59
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_msupurduereact_260226.jpg
04:12
Izzo: Win over Purdue one of the best of my career
nbc_cbb_fearsjrv2_260226.jpg
09:25
How Fears willed Spartans past Boilermakers
nbc_cbb_purduevmich_260226.jpg
04:36
Highlights: MSU scores dramatic win at Purdue
nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlookback_260226.jpg
02:56
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_mackjohnsonnews_260309.jpg
02:32
Bills stay busy by reportedly trading Johnson
JalenCarterMPX3-9.jpg
03:37
What’s next for Carter after reported Davis deal?
nbc_pft_traviskelceconvo_260309.jpg
08:59
Simms: Chiefs playing ‘hardball’ with Kelce
nbc_pft_topfreeagentqbs_260309.jpg
05:09
Evaluating best landing spots for Smith, Tua
nbc_pft_crosbycontract_260309.jpg
12:34
Will Crosby get a new contract with the Ravens?
nbc_pft_tuareleased_260309.jpg
05:59
Dolphins are releasing Tua after six seasons
nbc_pft_mcduffie_260309.jpg
04:40
McDuffie reportedly becomes highest-paid CB ever
nbc_pft_patsoffercrosby_260309.jpg
09:13
Report: ‘No way’ Brady would trade Crosby to Pats
nbc_pft_crosbylamar_260309.jpg
05:49
How will Crosby’s presence impact Lamar?
nbc_pft_tylerhuntley_260309.jpg
02:28
Huntley reportedly returning to Ravens makes sense
nbc_pft_crosbyfans_260309.jpg
05:54
Crosby to LVR fans: ‘I feel like I let y’all down’
nbc_pft_cowboysoffercrosby_260309.jpg
04:11
Analyzing what DAL reportedly offered for Crosby
nbc_pft_ravensangle_260309.jpg
07:11
Simms: Crosby and Ravens a ‘match made in heaven’
nbc_pft_lvtradecrosby_260309.jpg
10:32
Why Raiders reportedly traded Crosby to Ravens
nbc_nba_phxcha2min_260309.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns lock up Hornets at home
nbc_nba_chaphxdigitalhit_260309.jpg
01:12
Suns show their defensive teeth against Hornets
nbc_nba_bookerint_260309_copy.jpg
01:15
Booker: Suns finding ways through injuries
nbc_nba_topcrossovers_260308.jpg
01:44
Crawford lists his best crossovers in NBA history
nbc_nba_houvsas_260308.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Spurs show their might against Rockets
nbc_nba_houvsas_digitalhit_260308.jpg
01:20
Spurs keeping pressure on Thunder at top of West
nbc_nba_okcvdenpreview_260308.jpg
02:39
Nuggets-Thunder to be another chippy matchup
nbc_nba_houvsaspostgametalk_260308.jpg
03:24
Spurs are in ‘rare form’ right now
nbc_nba_wembypostintv_260308.jpg
01:11
Wembanyama: ‘We have answers for anybody’
nbc_wbb_shallnova_260308.jpg
04:24
HLs: Villanova crushes Seton Hall in semifinals
nbc_nba_wembyimpact_260308.jpg
03:17
Why Wembanyama’s passion is impressive to watch
nbc_nba_zoraandwemby_260308.jpg
02:29
Wembanyama channeling physicality on the court
nbc_wcbb_uconnnovapvw_260308.jpg
01:16
Can Villanova beat UConn for the Big East title?
nbc_nba_mjgoatdebate_260308.jpg
04:31
MJ opens up on GOAT debate, Olympic experience
nbc_nba_melomoments_260308.jpg
02:28
Melo’s Moments: Edwards poster, Anunoby reverse
nbc_nba_talkingtatum_260308.jpg
06:02
Tatum looks ‘amazing’ in return from torn Achilles