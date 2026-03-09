Skip navigation
2026 NFL offseason moves tracker: Instant fantasy reaction to latest free agent signings and trades
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Favorites
Inside Illinois' Senior Day festivities
March 9, 2026 09:53 AM
Get a feel for what Illinois' men's basketball Senior Day is like in the arena.
Related Videos
02:19
HLs: Yessoufou drops 26 in Baylor win over Utah
02:09
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
04:18
HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion
01:33
Bet on Houston, UConn to make men’s Final Four
01:29
North Carolina faces ‘absolute grind’ against Duke
02:32
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
05:22
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win
04:14
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
05:07
Highlights: Michigan survives Iowa’s upset bid
05:04
How losing Cason affects Michigan in March
08:25
Highlights: Villanova sweeps series vs. DePaul
03:51
Highlights: Ohio State destroys Penn State
04:27
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
07:59
Troy, Akron lead teams we want to see in March
02:11
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
02:49
Who are potential late first round draft steals?
03:17
HLs: Illinois routes Oregon on senior night
03:48
What is Illinois’ ceiling in March?
05:17
Underwood wants consistency on defensive end
04:58
HLs: St. John’s roars back to beat Georgetown
02:12
Can Texas A&M play itself out of NCAA Tournament?
01:44
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
02:59
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament
04:12
Izzo: Win over Purdue one of the best of my career
09:25
How Fears willed Spartans past Boilermakers
04:36
Highlights: MSU scores dramatic win at Purdue
02:56
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
Latest Clips
02:32
Bills stay busy by reportedly trading Johnson
03:37
What’s next for Carter after reported Davis deal?
08:59
Simms: Chiefs playing ‘hardball’ with Kelce
05:09
Evaluating best landing spots for Smith, Tua
12:34
Will Crosby get a new contract with the Ravens?
05:59
Dolphins are releasing Tua after six seasons
04:40
McDuffie reportedly becomes highest-paid CB ever
09:13
Report: ‘No way’ Brady would trade Crosby to Pats
05:49
How will Crosby’s presence impact Lamar?
02:28
Huntley reportedly returning to Ravens makes sense
05:54
Crosby to LVR fans: ‘I feel like I let y’all down’
04:11
Analyzing what DAL reportedly offered for Crosby
07:11
Simms: Crosby and Ravens a ‘match made in heaven’
10:32
Why Raiders reportedly traded Crosby to Ravens
02:00
Highlights: Suns lock up Hornets at home
01:12
Suns show their defensive teeth against Hornets
01:15
Booker: Suns finding ways through injuries
01:44
Crawford lists his best crossovers in NBA history
01:59
Highlights: Spurs show their might against Rockets
01:20
Spurs keeping pressure on Thunder at top of West
02:39
Nuggets-Thunder to be another chippy matchup
03:24
Spurs are in ‘rare form’ right now
01:11
Wembanyama: ‘We have answers for anybody’
04:24
HLs: Villanova crushes Seton Hall in semifinals
03:17
Why Wembanyama’s passion is impressive to watch
02:29
Wembanyama channeling physicality on the court
01:16
Can Villanova beat UConn for the Big East title?
04:31
MJ opens up on GOAT debate, Olympic experience
02:28
Melo’s Moments: Edwards poster, Anunoby reverse
06:02
Tatum looks ‘amazing’ in return from torn Achilles
