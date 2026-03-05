 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Fiso scores 20, Etute adds double-double and Oregon dumps Purdue 82-64 at women’s Big Ten Tournament
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
Rory McIlroy says it’s a shame Jon Rahm has rejected a ‘generous’ European peace offering
2026 Big Ten Women's Basketball Championships
Wallace, Jackson help Illinois women beat Wisconsin 82-70 at Big Ten Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_nba_holidaycomp_260304.jpg
Highlights: Holiday buries the Grizzlies
nbc_cbb_mckeown_260304.jpg
NU’s McKeown retires after 40 seasons as a HC
nbc_cbb_oreintv_260304.jpg
Graves: Oregon needs to learn to knock teams out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Fiso scores 20, Etute adds double-double and Oregon dumps Purdue 82-64 at women’s Big Ten Tournament
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
Rory McIlroy says it’s a shame Jon Rahm has rejected a ‘generous’ European peace offering
2026 Big Ten Women's Basketball Championships
Wallace, Jackson help Illinois women beat Wisconsin 82-70 at Big Ten Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_nba_holidaycomp_260304.jpg
Highlights: Holiday buries the Grizzlies
nbc_cbb_mckeown_260304.jpg
NU’s McKeown retires after 40 seasons as a HC
nbc_cbb_oreintv_260304.jpg
Graves: Oregon needs to learn to knock teams out

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Villanova sweeps series vs. DePaul

March 4, 2026 10:23 PM
Villanova went off for 50 second-half points to get a road win over DePaul in the Big East.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_osuvpsu_260304.jpg
03:51
Highlights: Ohio State destroys Penn State
nbc_mcbb_marqvprov_260304.jpg
04:27
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
nbc_enjoy_marchteams_260304.jpg
07:59
Troy, Akron lead teams we want to see in March
nbc_enjoy_darkhorsev2_260304.jpg
02:11
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
nbc_enjoy_morezj_260304.jpg
02:49
Who are potential late first round draft steals?
nbc_cbb_oregonvillinois_260303.jpg
03:17
HLs: Illinois routes Oregon on senior night
nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
03:48
What is Illinois’ ceiling in March?
nbc_cbb_postanalysisninter_260303.jpg
05:17
Underwood wants consistency on defensive end
nbc_cbb_georgetownstjohnv_260303.jpg
04:58
HLs: St. John’s roars back to beat Georgetown
nbc_mcbb_txamodds_260303.jpg
02:12
Can Texas A&M play itself out of NCAA Tournament?
nbc_bte_ohstate_260302.jpg
01:44
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
nbc_roto_indncaa_260227.jpg
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
nbc_roto_bigeastchamp_260227.jpg
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
nbc_roto_michvill_260227.jpg
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
02:59
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_msupurduereact_260226.jpg
04:12
Izzo: Win over Purdue one of the best of my career
nbc_cbb_fearsjrv2_260226.jpg
09:25
How Fears willed Spartans past Boilermakers
nbc_cbb_purduevmich_260226.jpg
04:36
Highlights: MSU scores dramatic win at Purdue
nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlookback_260226.jpg
02:56
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
nbc_bte_1stpick_260226.jpg
02:02
How March can shift NBA No. 1 overall pick futures
nbc_cbb_creightondepaul_postgame_260225.jpg
03:54
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_holtmannintv_260225.jpg
04:16
Holtmann explains what’s clicking for DePaul
nbc_cbb_uconnjohns_260225.jpg
05:10
Highlights: UConn decimates St. John’s
nbc_cbb_reedhurleyintv_260225o.jpg
01:50
Hurley effusive over Reed, win vs. St. John’s
nbc_bte_1seed_260225.jpg
02:01
Duke, Arizona, Michigan vying for top overall seed
nbc_cbb_stjohnsuconn_260224.jpg
01:53
Top storylines going into St. John’s vs. UConn
nbc_cbb_shakasmart_260224.jpg
01:59
Smart: ‘We won the game on the defensive end’
nbc_cbb_marvgeo_260224.jpg
04:30
HLs: Marquette downs Hoyas to snap three-game skid
nbc_cbb_sleepers_260224.jpg
01:47
Illinois, Houston among national title sleepers
nbc_cbb_dukemicrecap_260224.jpg
04:49
Michigan didn’t ‘lose anything’ falling to Duke

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_holidaycomp_260304.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Holiday buries the Grizzlies
nbc_cbb_mckeown_260304.jpg
01:20
NU’s McKeown retires after 40 seasons as a HC
nbc_cbb_oreintv_260304.jpg
01:22
Graves: Oregon needs to learn to knock teams out
nbc_cbb_purore_260304.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Oregon works Purdue in Indy
nbc_soccer_uswcan_260304.jpg
07:50
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinillinoishl_260304.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_greenpostgameintv_260304.jpg
01:08
Green: Illinois made big-time plays vs. Wisconsin
nbc_soccer_uswgoalone_260304.jpg
01:20
Sentnor knocks in USWNT’s first goal vs. Canada
Screenshot_2026-03-04_202629.jpg
02:47
Hurzeler criticizes Arsenal for time wasting
nbc_pl_carrick_260304.jpg
03:04
Carrick ‘bitterly disappointed’ after loss
nbc_pl_plupdate_260304.jpg
15:13
PL Update: Pedro’s hat-trick elevates Chelsea
nbc_pl_osula_260304.jpg
02:40
Osula on match-winning goal: ‘Best feeling ever’
nbc_wcbb_iuvneb_2600304.jpg
05:17
Highlights: Indiana rallies to beat Nebraska
nbc_wcbb_iuvnebpostgame_260304.jpg
07:45
How Indiana came back to knock off Nebraska
nbc_iuvneb_postgameintviucoach_260304.jpg
01:33
Moren saw IU’s resilience in comeback vs. Nebraska
nbc_dlb_mikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
08:40
Do NFL players need tough coach to be successful?
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260304.jpg
02:15
Osula smashes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmu_260304.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_newreview_260304.jpg
05:25
Ten-man Newcastle stun Man United in dramatic win
nbc_pl_fulwhuhls_260304.jpg
10:43
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1v2_260304.jpg
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_nfogibbswhitegoal_260304.jpg
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
nbc_pl_mcrodrigoal_260304.jpg
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfoandersongoal_260304.jpg
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
nbc_pl_mcnottlites_260304.jpg
12:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 29
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_260304.jpg
14:55
Florio breaks down QB carousel, combine standouts
nbc_pl_chegoalone_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro brings Chelsea level at 1-1 with Aston Villa