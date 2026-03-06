Skip navigation
No. 3 Michigan holds off a late run by Iowa, beats the Hawkeyes 71-68
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Summer McIntosh, Sam Short post dominant swims at Tyr Pro Series
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
March 5, 2026 10:43 PM
The crew looks ahead to a Big Ten finale with major NCAA Tournament implications between Indiana and Ohio State.
05:22
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win
05:07
Highlights: Michigan survives Iowa’s upset bid
04:14
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
05:04
How losing Cason affects Michigan in March
08:25
Highlights: Villanova sweeps series vs. DePaul
03:51
Highlights: Ohio State destroys Penn State
04:27
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
07:59
Troy, Akron lead teams we want to see in March
02:11
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
02:49
Who are potential late first round draft steals?
03:17
HLs: Illinois routes Oregon on senior night
03:48
What is Illinois’ ceiling in March?
05:17
Underwood wants consistency on defensive end
04:58
HLs: St. John’s roars back to beat Georgetown
02:12
Can Texas A&M play itself out of NCAA Tournament?
01:44
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
02:59
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament
04:12
Izzo: Win over Purdue one of the best of my career
09:25
How Fears willed Spartans past Boilermakers
04:36
Highlights: MSU scores dramatic win at Purdue
02:56
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
02:02
How March can shift NBA No. 1 overall pick futures
03:54
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Creighton
04:16
Holtmann explains what’s clicking for DePaul
05:10
Highlights: UConn decimates St. John’s
01:50
Hurley effusive over Reed, win vs. St. John’s
02:01
Duke, Arizona, Michigan vying for top overall seed
01:54
HLs: Wemby does it all in Spurs’ win over Pistons
05:02
Guiliano pushes through to win 100m freestyle
04:23
Douglass hangs on for thrilling 100m freestyle win
07:32
Foster takes down Casas, Finke in 400m IM
08:02
Smith posts personal best in 400m IM at Westmont
03:48
Berkoff outlasts Stadden for 50m backstroke title
03:17
Tarasov breezes ahead to win men’s 50m backstroke
05:21
Jett soars to men’s 200m butterfly win at Westmont
05:18
McIntosh crushes field in women’s 200m butterfly
01:04
Is Arsenal’s style of play too ‘passive?’
11:40
Short bests Finke for statement 800m freestyle win
02:00
Highlights: Åberg shines in Arnold Palmer Round 1
12:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 29
01:08
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
06:12
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
01:13
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
01:27
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills
01:20
Diggs still has more left in tank after release
01:13
Solanke strikes Spurs in front of Crystal Palace
03:01
Sarr brings Palace level after van de Ven’s red
01:20
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead against Spurs
01:11
Strand Larsen nutmegs Vicario to give Palace lead
07:45
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Crystal Palace Matchweek 29
07:29
PL Update: Spurs crumble as Palace snatch away win
04:34
Stolz second to de Boo in first 500m at worlds
01:17
Holiday’s eruption puts him back on fantasy radar
04:18
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
01:02
Unpacking Johnson’s impressive season for Hawks
01:30
LAC players to turn to in Collins’ injury absence
04:15
Will the Buccaneers move on from Evans?
