Andrej Stojakovic scores 21 points, No. 11 Illinois beats Oregon 80-54
TCU's Xavier Edmonds has double-double in NCAA bid-boosting 73-65 win at No. 10 Texas Tech
Bogavac's late scoring powers No. 17 North Carolina to a 67-63 win over Clemson
What is Illinois' ceiling in March?
Spurs bounce back in biggest way against 76ers
Castle: Being a two-way player a 'non-negotiable'
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Andrej Stojakovic scores 21 points, No. 11 Illinois beats Oregon 80-54
TCU's Xavier Edmonds has double-double in NCAA bid-boosting 73-65 win at No. 10 Texas Tech
Bogavac's late scoring powers No. 17 North Carolina to a 67-63 win over Clemson
What is Illinois' ceiling in March?
Spurs bounce back in biggest way against 76ers
Castle: Being a two-way player a 'non-negotiable'
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Favorites
Underwood wants consistency on defensive end
March 3, 2026 11:03 PM
Brad Underwood joins College Cooldown postgame after Illinois defeated Oregon on senior night in dominant fashion, discussing what his team needs to key in on moving forward.
03:48
What is Illinois’ ceiling in March?
04:58
HLs: St. John’s roars back to beat Georgetown
02:12
Can Texas A&M play itself out of NCAA Tournament?
01:44
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
02:59
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament
04:12
Izzo: Win over Purdue one of the best of my career
09:25
How Fears willed Spartans past Boilermakers
04:36
Highlights: MSU scores dramatic win at Purdue
02:56
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
02:02
How March can shift NBA No. 1 overall pick futures
03:54
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Creighton
04:16
Holtmann explains what’s clicking for DePaul
05:10
Highlights: UConn decimates St. John’s
01:50
Hurley effusive over Reed, win vs. St. John’s
02:01
Duke, Arizona, Michigan vying for top overall seed
01:53
Top storylines going into St. John’s vs. UConn
01:59
Smart: ‘We won the game on the defensive end’
04:30
HLs: Marquette downs Hoyas to snap three-game skid
01:47
Illinois, Houston among national title sleepers
04:49
Michigan didn’t ‘lose anything’ falling to Duke
05:42
March will be special month of college basketball
02:52
HLs: Edmonds scores 14 as TCU beats West Virginia
04:53
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
01:42
Bet on first half under when Michigan plays Duke
02:12
Cougars’ defense could be ‘too much’ for Arizona
02:30
Spurs bounce back in biggest way against 76ers
04:47
Castle: Being a two-way player a ‘non-negotiable’
01:38
Wemby: Spurs are the ‘best team in the world’
36
Fratello, the ‘Czar’, breaks out the Telestrator
08:09
Stewart’s top moments from Daytona Supercross
02:44
Tacoma Dome power outage of 1995 NBA Playoffs
03:33
Riley reflects on year as host of NBA Showtime
59
Lowry talks Sixers’ backcourt, NBA on NBC memories
01:54
Carlesimo’s first time at the infamous white board
01:33
Wembanyama ‘accepting the challenge’ to be great
03:09
NBA on NBC in the 1990s was ‘must-see TV’
01:49
Andre nets 94th-minute goal against Liverpool
01:48
Gomes stuns Liverpool to give Wolves late lead
01:01
Salah equalizes for Liverpool against Wolves
13:21
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Liverpool Matchweek 29
08:39
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brentford MWK 29
03:46
Diarra’s penalty lifts Sunderland ahead of Leeds
11:24
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Sunderland Matchweek 29
01:01
Tarkowski heads Everton 1-0 in front of Burnley
01:18
Dewsbury-Hall’s chip doubles Everton’s lead
07:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Burnley Matchweek 29
08:09
Stewart’s top moments from Daytona Supercross
01:41
What’s next for Hall after franchise tag?
01:32
Teams will want veteran RB Jones at ‘right price’
01:30
How Eagles’ Smith can reach ‘new levels’ in 2026
04:22
Target Pistons’ Stewart in ‘battle of the bigs’
01:28
Garland’s production should improve as he ramps up
01:40
Could Giannis’ minutes continue to be managed?
01:53
George should continue leading the Jazz
16:58
Quarterback carousel set to dominate NFL offseason
