 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gretchen Walsh
Gretchen Walsh now has 10 fastest 100m butterfly times in history
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Third Round
Daniel Berger keeps the lead as enough rain takes the teeth out of Bay Hill
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Ken Roczen.jpg
Justin Cooper wins Indy Triple Crown Race 2, Eli Tomac leads overall by one point
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phivatl_260307.jpg
HLs: Johnson’s double-double leads Hawks to win
yessoufou_comp_070326.jpg
HLs: Yessoufou drops 26 in Baylor win over Utah
nbc_cbb_cameroncarrintv_260307.jpg
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gretchen Walsh
Gretchen Walsh now has 10 fastest 100m butterfly times in history
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Third Round
Daniel Berger keeps the lead as enough rain takes the teeth out of Bay Hill
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Ken Roczen.jpg
Justin Cooper wins Indy Triple Crown Race 2, Eli Tomac leads overall by one point
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phivatl_260307.jpg
HLs: Johnson’s double-double leads Hawks to win
yessoufou_comp_070326.jpg
HLs: Yessoufou drops 26 in Baylor win over Utah
nbc_cbb_cameroncarrintv_260307.jpg
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion

March 7, 2026 07:12 PM
The Baylor Bears close out the regular season with a home victory, outclassing the Utah Utes behind Tounde Yessoufou's 26-point outing.

Related Videos

yessoufou_comp_070326.jpg
02:19
HLs: Yessoufou drops 26 in Baylor win over Utah
nbc_cbb_cameroncarrintv_260307.jpg
02:09
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
nbc_bte_mensfinalfour_260306.jpg
01:33
Bet on Houston, UConn to make men’s Final Four
nbc_roto_uncduke_260306.jpg
01:29
North Carolina faces ‘absolute grind’ against Duke
nbc_mcbb_osuviupreview_260305.jpg
02:32
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_postgameintv_260305.jpg
04:14
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_260305.jpg
05:07
Highlights: Michigan survives Iowa’s upset bid
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_yaxelintv_260305.jpg
05:22
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win
nbc_mcbb_ljcasonout_260305.jpg
05:04
How losing Cason affects Michigan in March
nbc_mcbb_villvdep_total_260304.jpg
08:25
Highlights: Villanova sweeps series vs. DePaul
nbc_cbb_osuvpsu_260304.jpg
03:51
Highlights: Ohio State destroys Penn State
nbc_mcbb_marqvprov_260304.jpg
04:27
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
nbc_enjoy_marchteams_260304.jpg
07:59
Troy, Akron lead teams we want to see in March
nbc_enjoy_darkhorsev2_260304.jpg
02:11
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
nbc_enjoy_morezj_260304.jpg
02:49
Who are potential late first round draft steals?
nbc_cbb_oregonvillinois_260303.jpg
03:17
HLs: Illinois routes Oregon on senior night
nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
03:48
What is Illinois’ ceiling in March?
nbc_cbb_postanalysisninter_260303.jpg
05:17
Underwood wants consistency on defensive end
nbc_cbb_georgetownstjohnv_260303.jpg
04:58
HLs: St. John’s roars back to beat Georgetown
nbc_mcbb_txamodds_260303.jpg
02:12
Can Texas A&M play itself out of NCAA Tournament?
nbc_bte_ohstate_260302.jpg
01:44
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
nbc_roto_indncaa_260227.jpg
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
nbc_roto_bigeastchamp_260227.jpg
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
nbc_roto_michvill_260227.jpg
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
nbc_cbb_big10teamsq_260226.jpg
02:59
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_msupurduereact_260226.jpg
04:12
Izzo: Win over Purdue one of the best of my career
nbc_cbb_fearsjrv2_260226.jpg
09:25
How Fears willed Spartans past Boilermakers
nbc_cbb_purduevmich_260226.jpg
04:36
Highlights: MSU scores dramatic win at Purdue
nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlookback_260226.jpg
02:56
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
nbc_bte_1stpick_260226.jpg
02:02
How March can shift NBA No. 1 overall pick futures

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_phivatl_260307.jpg
01:51
HLs: Johnson’s double-double leads Hawks to win
nbc_nba_bancherohlv2_260307.jpg
01:56
HLs: Banchero’s double-double helps ORL roll MIN
nbc_soccer_usavcol_260307.jpg
08:33
Highlights: USWNT v. Colombia (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usawgoal1_260307.jpg
01:50
Thompson strikes USWNT ahead of Colombia
ZEDIKER.jpg
01:07
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
nbc_wbb_creightonmarquette_260307.jpg
05:24
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette
nbc_wbb_creightoncoach_260307.jpg
01:19
Flanery credits composure of young team in win
nbc_soccer_argvcanv2_260307.jpg
10:55
Highlights: Canada v. Argentina (En Español)
uconn_gtown_thumb.jpg
04:39
Highlights: UConn blasts Georgetown
nbc_wbb_genointv_260307.jpg
01:48
Geno shouts out UConn’s depth vs. Georgetown
crosby_new.jpg
07:57
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
08:33
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
07:22
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260307.jpg
05:08
Ravens must extend Lamar after Crosby trade
nbc_nba_mannix2back_260307.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Celtics are ‘formidable’ with Tatum back
1920x1080_JordanStolz5kR.jpg
07:29
Stolz 11th in 5000m at speed skating worlds
1920x1080_JordanStolz500mReplacer.jpg
02:11
Stolz wins 500m in pursuit of Allround title
nbc_golf_apird2V2_260307.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Berger takes five-shot lead at API
nbc_nba_lakerspacers_260307.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Doncic drops 44 on Pacers
nbc_nba_mannixV2_260307.jpg
01:54
Tatum’s return ‘could not have gone much better’
oly_sww1500f_katieledeckyV2_260306.jpg
20:46
Ledecky secures 1500m freestyle to extend streak
oly_sww100br_katedouglass_260306.jpg
04:24
Douglass’ final push seals 100m breaststroke win
nbc_nba_celticsmavs_260306.jpg
01:59
HLs: Tatum impresses in return as Celtics top Mavs
oly_swm100br_denispetrashov_260306.jpg
04:18
Petrashov outlasts Matheny in 100m breaststroke
oly_swm200f_chrisguiliano_260306.jpg
05:38
Guiliano earns thrilling win in 200m freestyle
oly_sww200f_summermcintosh_260306.jpg
05:30
McIntosh wins 200m freestyle at Pro Swim Series
oly_swm1500f_samuelshort_260306.jpg
19:37
Short cruises to men’s 1500m freestyle victory
nbc_wbb_xavierstjohn_260306.jpg
04:49
HLs: St John’s rallies late to earn win vs. Xavier
oly26_ssm1000_stolz_deboo_260306.jpg
04:24
Stolz steals 2nd 1000m from de Boo at worlds
nbc_wbb_depaulprovdnce_260306.jpg
04:47
HLs: Providence goes on 20-3 run, runs past DePaul