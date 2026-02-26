 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Japan vs Cuba
Cuba says eight World Baseball Classic delegation members denied United States visas
NCAA Football: Alabama at Missouri
NCAA rules panel proposes letting player ejected for targeting in second half play entire next game
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Reports: Italian golfer Andrea Pavan injured from fall down elevator shaft when car was not there

Top Clips

abreu_260226.jpg
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury
jjvikingsthumbnailswap.jpg
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season
nbc_roto_brianthomasjr_260226.jpg
Will Jaguars trade Thomas Jr. this offseason?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Japan vs Cuba
Cuba says eight World Baseball Classic delegation members denied United States visas
NCAA Football: Alabama at Missouri
NCAA rules panel proposes letting player ejected for targeting in second half play entire next game
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Reports: Italian golfer Andrea Pavan injured from fall down elevator shaft when car was not there

Top Clips

abreu_260226.jpg
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury
jjvikingsthumbnailswap.jpg
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season
nbc_roto_brianthomasjr_260226.jpg
Will Jaguars trade Thomas Jr. this offseason?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU

February 26, 2026 05:33 PM
Go inside the moment and re-live some of the best sights and sounds from the Wisconsin men's basketball team hosting and upsetting No. 10 Michigan State in Kohl Center.

Related Videos

nbc_bte_1stpick_260226.jpg
02:02
How March can shift NBA No. 1 overall pick futures
nbc_cbb_creightondepaul_postgame_260225.jpg
03:54
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_holtmannintv_260225.jpg
04:16
Holtmann explains what’s clicking for DePaul
nbc_cbb_uconnjohns_260225.jpg
05:10
Highlights: UConn decimates St. John’s
nbc_cbb_reedhurleyintv_260225o.jpg
01:50
Hurley effusive over Reed, win vs. St. John’s
nbc_bte_1seed_260225.jpg
02:01
Duke, Arizona, Michigan vying for top overall seed
nbc_cbb_stjohnsuconn_260224.jpg
01:53
Top storylines going into St. John’s vs. UConn
nbc_cbb_shakasmart_260224.jpg
01:59
Smart: ‘We won the game on the defensive end’
nbc_cbb_marvgeo_260224.jpg
04:30
HLs: Marquette downs Hoyas to snap three-game skid
nbc_cbb_sleepers_260224.jpg
01:47
Illinois, Houston among national title sleepers
nbc_cbb_dukemicrecap_260224.jpg
04:49
Michigan didn’t ‘lose anything’ falling to Duke
kansasbasketballplayerenjoy.jpg
05:42
March will be special month of college basketball
nbc_mcbb_big10promo_260223.jpg
15
2026 Big Ten Men’s Tournament on Peacock and NBCSN
nbc_cbb_bigeastpromo_260223.jpg
15
Big East Men’s Basketball takes over MSG
nbc_cbb_wv_tcu_260221.jpg
02:52
HLs: Edmonds scores 14 as TCU beats West Virginia
nbc_cbb_washmaryland_260221.jpg
04:53
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
nbc_bte_michdukev2_260220.jpg
01:42
Bet on first half under when Michigan plays Duke
nbc_roto_arizonahouston_260220.jpg
02:12
Cougars’ defense could be ‘too much’ for Arizona
kansasthumbnailswap.jpg
04:28
HLs: Peterson, No. 8 Kansas defeat Oklahoma State
nbc_nba_cbb_260218.jpg
10:11
Naming top contenders to win March Madness
nbc_nba_draftkings_260218.jpg
04:19
Ride with Dybansta, Acuff in bigtime CBB matchups
nbc_mcbb_uclavsmichst_260217.jpg
02:56
HLs: Michigan State bounces back, destroys UCLA
nbc_cbb_michpurdue_260217.jpg
03:52
Highlights: No. 1 Michigan downs No. 7 Purdue
nbc_roto_johnwooden_260217.jpg
01:59
Boozer is runaway favorite for Wooden award
nbc_cbb_minnwash_260214.jpg
03:19
Highlights: Washington pushes past Minnesota
nbc_mcbb_georgetownvsuconn_260214.jpg
06:03
Highlights: UConn survives scare vs. Georgetown
nbc_cbb_ksc_houston_260214.jpg
02:20
Highlights: Houston rolls Kansas State at home
nbc_nba_hbcuclassic_260213(2).jpg
05:02
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
nbc_cbb_holtmannpostgameintv_260212.jpg
02:59
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
depaullatewinbigeastphotovideothumbnail.jpg
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton

Latest Clips

abreu_260226.jpg
03:09
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury
jjvikingsthumbnailswap.jpg
01:42
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season
nbc_roto_brianthomasjr_260226.jpg
01:37
Will Jaguars trade Thomas Jr. this offseason?
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260226.jpg
01:32
Which teams could be interested in adding Murray?
nbc_pft_te_eli_260226v2.jpg
09:23
Raridon hopes ND keeps Freeman as long as possible
machado_260226.jpg
03:02
Machado in ‘sweet spot’ for top fantasy 3B options
nbc_roto_reedsheppard_260226.jpg
01:31
Sheppard ‘red hot’ in relief of Thompson vs. Kings
nbc_smx_smwarlington_260226.jpg
07:46
Stewart’s top moments from Arlington Supercross
nbc_roto_casonwallace_260226.jpg
01:35
Thunder’s Wallace on a heater since All-Star break
nbc_roto_jamesharden_260226.jpg
01:36
Harden will not require surgery for thumb fracture
nbc_csu_arvellreese_260226.jpg
02:20
Is Reese best as an edge rusher at NFL level?
nbc_csu_anthonyrichardson_260226.jpg
03:43
Report: Richardson gets permission to seek trade
nbc_csu_jermainejohnson_260226.jpg
02:45
Jets reportedly trade Johnson to Titans for Sweat
nbc_csu_vrabel_ajbrown_260226.jpg
02:42
Brown to Patriots would ‘make a lot of sense’
nbc_nfl_te_wright_260226.jpg
04:11
TE Wright excited to show off speed at combine
SadiqMPX2-26.jpg
10:51
Sadiq dives into his versatility and Idaho roots
nbc_pft_te_justin_260226.jpg
06:36
Joly on switching from wide receiver to tight end
nbc_nfl_samroush_260226.jpg
06:17
Roush on growing up in competitive household
nbc_pft_mklareintv_260226.jpg
07:12
OSU TE Klare: Reese will ‘come down and smack you’
nbc_pft_dillion_260226.jpg
06:43
Thieneman breaks down cultures at Oregon, Purdue
nbc_pft_taaffe_260226.jpg
08:14
Taaffe on why he moved from cornerback to safety
nbc_bte_atlantic_260226.jpg
01:38
Knicks have ‘opportunity’ to win Atlantic division
nbc_pft_cdownsintv_260226.jpg
09:21
OSU standout Downs knows what makes him ‘special’
nbc_bte_southeast_260226.jpg
02:50
Why Magic have lost value as division champion bet
nbc_nfl_zwheatlyintv_260226.jpg
05:52
Wheatley celebrating birthday at scouting combine
nbc_nfl_kabneyintv_260226.jpg
07:19
Abney II reveals how roller skating has helped him
nbc_nfl_cjohnson_260226.jpg
06:58
Johnson on how four years at SDSU helped him
nbc_nfl_gsmith_260226.jpg
06:37
Smith was the ‘chief energy officer’ of Arizona
lovenotredamethumbnailmattmiller.jpg
14:22
Miller: Love best player in 2026 NFL Draft class
nbc_pft_mcnielwarren_260226.jpg
10:11
McNeil-Warren has chip on shoulder entering draft