Illinois can contend with Michigan's size

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 NFL Trade Candidates: Best Landing Spots for Kyle Murray, A.J. Brown, Mac Jones, and more
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ryan Rollins continues to keep Bucks afloat
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
ADP Risers and Fallers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball: Konnor Griffin is here, reliever market moving
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 NFL Trade Candidates: Best Landing Spots for Kyle Murray, A.J. Brown, Mac Jones, and more
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ryan Rollins continues to keep Bucks afloat
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
ADP Risers and Fallers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball: Konnor Griffin is here, reliever market moving
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Illinois can contend with Michigan's size
February 27, 2026 12:03 PM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell evaluate Illinois' chances of upsetting Michigan at home in a top-10 matchup.
Related Videos
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
02:59
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament
04:12
Izzo: Win over Purdue one of the best of my career
09:25
How Fears willed Spartans past Boilermakers
04:36
Highlights: MSU scores dramatic win at Purdue
02:56
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
02:02
How March can shift NBA No. 1 overall pick futures
03:54
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Creighton
04:16
Holtmann explains what’s clicking for DePaul
05:10
Highlights: UConn decimates St. John’s
01:50
Hurley effusive over Reed, win vs. St. John’s
02:01
Duke, Arizona, Michigan vying for top overall seed
01:53
Top storylines going into St. John’s vs. UConn
01:59
Smart: ‘We won the game on the defensive end’
04:30
HLs: Marquette downs Hoyas to snap three-game skid
01:47
Illinois, Houston among national title sleepers
04:49
Michigan didn’t ‘lose anything’ falling to Duke
05:42
March will be special month of college basketball
15
2026 Big Ten Men’s Tournament on Peacock and NBCSN
15
Big East Men’s Basketball takes over MSG
02:52
HLs: Edmonds scores 14 as TCU beats West Virginia
04:53
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
01:42
Bet on first half under when Michigan plays Duke
02:12
Cougars’ defense could be ‘too much’ for Arizona
04:28
HLs: Peterson, No. 8 Kansas defeat Oklahoma State
10:11
Naming top contenders to win March Madness
04:19
Ride with Dybansta, Acuff in bigtime CBB matchups
02:56
HLs: Michigan State bounces back, destroys UCLA
03:52
Highlights: No. 1 Michigan downs No. 7 Purdue
Latest Clips
07:52
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
01:22
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
01:32
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
01:29
Who will step up for Jazz amid Markkanen’s injury?
07:02
Johnson ‘training like a track athlete’ for draft
05:10
Singleton: Penn State TD record ‘meant a lot’
04:44
Which teams are poised to take the next step?
04:12
Allen has his ‘mojo’ going with Cavaliers
04:50
Rockets get one of their ‘biggest wins’ vs. Magic
07:49
Potential playoff matchups we want to see most
06:30
UConn’s Bell: ‘I’m one of the best in the country’
10:33
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
07:28
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
11:04
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL
05:01
Bell had 12 formal meetings at combine Wednesday
06:55
Illinois QB Altmyer loves hunting and fishing
06:37
From guard to receiver: Bernard’s unique journey
09:55
Boston always knew he was an elite athlete
04:01
Brazzell II would love to catch TD pass from Allen
10:04
Branch believes he is ‘a different breed’
07:30
Sarratt wants the ball in big moments
09:48
How Klubnik learned to attack adversity head on
05:53
Why comfortability is one of Williams’ best traits
06:19
Payton ready to prove he’s ‘one of the best’
07:04
Lane ‘comfortable in own skin’ at NFL Combine
08:10
Mendoza on ‘optimistic attitude’ ahead of draft
06:28
Tate wants to be next great WR from Ohio State
08:39
Simpson on NFL draft uncertainty: ‘It sucks’
07:45
Tyson talks improvement, athletic family
16:09
Report: Richardson, Vikings have mutual interest
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue