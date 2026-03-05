Highlights: Ohio State destroys Penn State

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fiso scores 20, Etute adds double-double and Oregon dumps Purdue 82-64 at women’s Big Ten Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rory McIlroy says it’s a shame Jon Rahm has rejected a ‘generous’ European peace offering
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wallace, Jackson help Illinois women beat Wisconsin 82-70 at Big Ten Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Holiday buries the Grizzlies
NU’s McKeown retires after 40 seasons as a HC
Graves: Oregon needs to learn to knock teams out
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fiso scores 20, Etute adds double-double and Oregon dumps Purdue 82-64 at women’s Big Ten Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rory McIlroy says it’s a shame Jon Rahm has rejected a ‘generous’ European peace offering
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wallace, Jackson help Illinois women beat Wisconsin 82-70 at Big Ten Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Holiday buries the Grizzlies
NU’s McKeown retires after 40 seasons as a HC
Graves: Oregon needs to learn to knock teams out
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Ohio State destroys Penn State
March 4, 2026 09:53 PM
The Buckeyes went into Happy Valley and did whatever they wanted against the Nittany Lions in the final week of the regular season.
Related Videos
08:25
Highlights: Villanova sweeps series vs. DePaul
04:27
Highlights: Marquette romps over Providence
07:59
Troy, Akron lead teams we want to see in March
02:11
Why Belmont is a dark horse to watch in March
02:49
Who are potential late first round draft steals?
03:17
HLs: Illinois routes Oregon on senior night
03:48
What is Illinois’ ceiling in March?
05:17
Underwood wants consistency on defensive end
04:58
HLs: St. John’s roars back to beat Georgetown
02:12
Can Texas A&M play itself out of NCAA Tournament?
01:44
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
02:59
Big Ten primed for huge NCAA Tournament
04:12
Izzo: Win over Purdue one of the best of my career
09:25
How Fears willed Spartans past Boilermakers
04:36
Highlights: MSU scores dramatic win at Purdue
02:56
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
02:02
How March can shift NBA No. 1 overall pick futures
03:54
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Creighton
04:16
Holtmann explains what’s clicking for DePaul
05:10
Highlights: UConn decimates St. John’s
01:50
Hurley effusive over Reed, win vs. St. John’s
02:01
Duke, Arizona, Michigan vying for top overall seed
01:53
Top storylines going into St. John’s vs. UConn
01:59
Smart: ‘We won the game on the defensive end’
04:30
HLs: Marquette downs Hoyas to snap three-game skid
01:47
Illinois, Houston among national title sleepers
04:49
Michigan didn’t ‘lose anything’ falling to Duke
Latest Clips
01:54
Highlights: Holiday buries the Grizzlies
01:20
NU’s McKeown retires after 40 seasons as a HC
01:22
Graves: Oregon needs to learn to knock teams out
04:54
Highlights: Oregon works Purdue in Indy
07:50
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
05:24
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin
01:08
Green: Illinois made big-time plays vs. Wisconsin
01:20
Sentnor knocks in USWNT’s first goal vs. Canada
02:47
Hurzeler criticizes Arsenal for time wasting
03:04
Carrick ‘bitterly disappointed’ after loss
15:13
PL Update: Pedro’s hat-trick elevates Chelsea
02:40
Osula on match-winning goal: ‘Best feeling ever’
05:17
Highlights: Indiana rallies to beat Nebraska
07:45
How Indiana came back to knock off Nebraska
01:33
Moren saw IU’s resilience in comeback vs. Nebraska
08:40
Do NFL players need tough coach to be successful?
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
02:15
Osula smashes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
12:44
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 29
05:25
Ten-man Newcastle stun Man United in dramatic win
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
10:43
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 29
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
12:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 29
14:55
Florio breaks down QB carousel, combine standouts
01:48
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s third against Villa
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue