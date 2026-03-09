 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Madison Chock Evan Bates
Madison Chock, Evan Bates withdraw from figure skating worlds: ‘We left it all on the ice in Milan’
Olympics: Skateboarding
Tom Schaar, Minna Stess earn World Skateboarding Championships medals for U.S.
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State University’s president resigns after reporting ‘inappropriate relationship’

Top Clips

nbc_csu_jaelanphillipspanthers_260309.jpg
Panthers land DE Phillips in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_csu_piercepittman_260309.jpg
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce but trade Pittman
nbc_csu_kennethwalkeriiichiefs_260309.jpg
Can Walker kick-start ‘new era’ for Chiefs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Madison Chock Evan Bates
Madison Chock, Evan Bates withdraw from figure skating worlds: ‘We left it all on the ice in Milan’
Olympics: Skateboarding
Tom Schaar, Minna Stess earn World Skateboarding Championships medals for U.S.
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State University’s president resigns after reporting ‘inappropriate relationship’

Top Clips

nbc_csu_jaelanphillipspanthers_260309.jpg
Panthers land DE Phillips in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_csu_piercepittman_260309.jpg
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce but trade Pittman
nbc_csu_kennethwalkeriiichiefs_260309.jpg
Can Walker kick-start ‘new era’ for Chiefs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What will Trump's college sports meeting lead to?

March 9, 2026 11:53 AM
Ross Dellenger takes you inside the goings-on at President Donald Trump's "Saving College Sports" roundtable.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_reggiemillerintr_260309.jpg
20:06
Miller calls Wembanyama ‘a must-see experience’
crosby.jpg
05:17
BAL opts for Crosby’s track record over NFL draft
kylermurraycolts.jpg
12:18
Should Colts take ‘calculated risk,’ sign Murray?
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_260306.jpg
15:04
Does Doncic need to improve his body language?
nbc_dps_ianrapoportinterview_260306.jpg
15:48
Rapoport breaks down top free agency storylines
nbc_dps_michaelsilverinterview_260305.jpg
10:13
Silver: ‘Makes sense’ for Raiders to trade Crosby
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_260304.jpg
14:55
Florio breaks down QB carousel, combine standouts
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260303.jpg
16:58
Quarterback carousel set to dominate NFL offseason
fifa.jpg
17:18
Bennett: World Cup is a ‘mirror to our world’
bird.jpg
20:02
Miller: Bird would ‘dominate’ in any NBA era
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260302.jpg
15:08
Riddick’s biggest takeaways from 2026 NFL Combine
nbc_dps_jeremyfowlerinterview_260302.jpg
12:47
What does HOU trade for Montgomery mean for Mixon?
nbc_dps_davidmontgomerytrade_260302.jpg
02:53
Reports: Lions agree to trade Montgomery to Texans
nbc_dps_firealarm_260302.jpg
06:07
Patrick’s incense sets off fire alarm live on air
nbc_dps_roberthorryinterview_260227.jpg
15:11
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s
nbc_dps_danieljeremiahinterview_260227.jpg
16:38
Jeremiah: ‘Good gap’ between Mendoza and Simpson
lovenotredamethumbnailmattmiller.jpg
14:22
Miller: Love best player in 2026 NFL Draft class
nbc_dps_patfordeinterview_260225.jpg
15:23
Forde: Men’s hockey gold medal game ‘cinematic’
nbc_dps_dponabs_260225.jpg
09:42
ABS won’t remove ‘human element’ from MLB umpiring
nbc_dps_dponkonnorgriffin_260225.jpg
07:21
Will Pirates sign Griffin to long-term deal?
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260224.jpg
19:24
Miller: Celtics are ‘scariest team’ in the East
nbc_dps_jayonrait_260224.jpg
08:30
Is United States now hockey capital of the world?
nfl_dps_replayflags_260224.jpg
08:59
NFL could open ‘Pandora’s box’ with replay flags
nbc_dps_qboptions_260224.jpg
05:26
Could Tua, Lamar be on the move this offseason?
dps_olyhockey_260223.jpg
08:33
Team USA hockey performed ‘when they needed to’
ASW_raw_260223.jpg
03:54
Patrick: NBA’s dunk contest looked ‘exhausted’
nbc_dps_almichaelsintr_260223.jpg
17:28
Would Michaels prefer Stanley Cup or Olympic gold?
nbc_dps_noaheagleinterview_260213.jpg
08:52
Eagle ‘excited’ to call NBA All-Star Weekend
nbc_dps_tanking_260213.jpg
03:06
NBA fines ‘won’t change’ behavior with lottery
tirico.jpg
13:05
Tirico on not ‘hitting the wall’ during Olympics

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_piercepittman_260309.jpg
06:13
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce but trade Pittman
nbc_csu_kennethwalkeriiichiefs_260309.jpg
05:48
Can Walker kick-start ‘new era’ for Chiefs?
nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
01:47
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_csu_malikwillis_260309.jpg
05:37
Can Willis become a ‘superstar’ with Dolphins?
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
02:54
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf
nbc_pftpm_wills_260309.jpg
02:38
Dolphins sign ‘unproven’ Willis to three-year deal
nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriiikc_260309.jpg
02:30
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260309.jpg
02:06
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
nbc_pftpm_kckelcereturn_260309.jpg
01:44
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026
nbc_pft_tuafalcons_260309.jpg
02:49
Falcons reportedly expected to pursue Tua
nbc_roto_nykatalc_260309.jpg
01:43
Take ‘underrated’ Clippers to take down Knicks
nbc_roto_denvokc_260309.jpg
02:30
Bet on Nuggets to cover against Thunder on Peacock
nbc_roto_eastchampions_260309.jpg
02:32
Celtics positioned well in East with Tatum
nbc_oly_wih_badgersinmico_260309.jpg
04:39
Badgers discuss representing U.S. in Olympics
nbc_cbb_illseniorday_260309.jpg
01:06
Inside Illinois’ Senior Day festivities
nbc_pft_mackjohnsonnews_260309.jpg
02:32
Bills stay busy by reportedly trading Johnson
JalenCarterMPX3-9.jpg
03:37
What’s next for Carter after reported Davis deal?
nbc_pft_traviskelceconvo_260309.jpg
08:59
Simms: Chiefs playing ‘hardball’ with Kelce
nbc_pft_topfreeagentqbs_260309.jpg
05:09
Evaluating best landing spots for Smith, Tua
nbc_pft_crosbycontract_260309.jpg
12:34
Will Crosby get a new contract with the Ravens?
nbc_pft_tuareleased_260309.jpg
05:59
Dolphins are releasing Tua after six seasons
nbc_pft_mcduffie_260309.jpg
04:40
McDuffie reportedly becomes highest-paid CB ever
nbc_pft_patsoffercrosby_260309.jpg
09:13
Report: ‘No way’ Brady would trade Crosby to Pats
nbc_pft_crosbylamar_260309.jpg
05:49
How will Crosby’s presence impact Lamar?
nbc_pft_tylerhuntley_260309.jpg
02:28
Huntley reportedly returning to Ravens makes sense
nbc_pft_crosbyfans_260309.jpg
05:54
Crosby to LVR fans: ‘I feel like I let y’all down’
nbc_pft_cowboysoffercrosby_260309.jpg
04:11
Analyzing what DAL reportedly offered for Crosby
nbc_pft_ravensangle_260309.jpg
07:11
Simms: Crosby and Ravens a ‘match made in heaven’
nbc_pft_lvtradecrosby_260309.jpg
10:32
Why Raiders reportedly traded Crosby to Ravens
nbc_nba_phxcha2min_260309.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns lock up Hornets at home