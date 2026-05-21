 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rueben Chinyelu
Florida center Rueben Chinyelu is coming back for his senior season
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
Rockies vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 21
Emily Ryan
Iowa State women’s basketball great Emily Ryan promoted to assistant coach

Top Clips

nbc_roto_spencersteer_260521.jpg
Steer primed for strong summer in Reds’ lineup
nbc_roto_konnorgriffin_260521.jpg
Griffin ‘finding his footing’ amid hot streak
nbc_roto_juansoto_260521.jpg
Soto is back to ‘business as usual’ at the plate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rueben Chinyelu
Florida center Rueben Chinyelu is coming back for his senior season
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
Rockies vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 21
Emily Ryan
Iowa State women’s basketball great Emily Ryan promoted to assistant coach

Top Clips

nbc_roto_spencersteer_260521.jpg
Steer primed for strong summer in Reds’ lineup
nbc_roto_konnorgriffin_260521.jpg
Griffin ‘finding his footing’ amid hot streak
nbc_roto_juansoto_260521.jpg
Soto is back to ‘business as usual’ at the plate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Tarik Skubal takes ‘great step’ in recovery from elbow surgery, throws third bullpen session

  
Published May 21, 2026 02:36 PM
Cole can reassert himself as a 'difference maker'
May 20, 2026 02:02 PM
With Gerrit Cole expected to make his long-awaited season debut on Friday against the Rays, Eric Samulski shares what to expect, where Tampa Bay will make the veteran arm "work" as he aims to reclaim his ace status.

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Stubal threw another bullpen session, his third since his rehab program from elbow surgery began.

The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner underwent a non-invasive procedure on his left pitching elbow on May 6 to remove a loose body. He threw his latest bullpen session prior to Detroit’s home game against Cleveland.

Manager A.J. Hinch called it a “great step” but stopped short of saying when Skubal might return to action.

“There are little hurdles to clear along the way when you come back from a procedure,” Hinch said. “As much as we described it as simple, it’s still a procedure.”

Skubal used his full arsenal while throwing a total of 35 pitches, taking a breather in-between to simulate a break between innings.

“His velocity was as high as it’s been since his throwing started,” Hinch said. “He sat down and came back and did like a simulated second inning. That’s encouraging and it’s full stuff.”

Skubal will travel with the team during its weekend series in Baltimore and throw another bullpen session. The team’s medical and coaching staff will determine his next step afterward.

Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in seven starts this season. He’ll be a free agent after the season.