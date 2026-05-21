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Florida center Rueben Chinyelu is coming back for his senior season
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Tarik Skubal takes ‘great step’ in recovery from elbow surgery, throws third bullpen session
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Rockies vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 21

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Steer primed for strong summer in Reds’ lineup
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Soto is back to ‘business as usual’ at the plate

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Top News

Rueben Chinyelu
Florida center Rueben Chinyelu is coming back for his senior season
Tarik Skubal
Tarik Skubal takes ‘great step’ in recovery from elbow surgery, throws third bullpen session
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
Rockies vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 21

Top Clips

nbc_roto_spencersteer_260521.jpg
Steer primed for strong summer in Reds’ lineup
nbc_roto_konnorgriffin_260521.jpg
Griffin ‘finding his footing’ amid hot streak
nbc_roto_juansoto_260521.jpg
Soto is back to ‘business as usual’ at the plate

Trending Teams

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Washington Commanders
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Which teams will qualify for Europe on Sunday?

May 21, 2026 01:03 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview Championship Sunday and run through the possible outcomes for European qualification.

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