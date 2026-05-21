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Watch Now
Will Spurs or West Ham get relegated?
May 21, 2026 01:03 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview Championship Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United battle to survive relegation on the final matchday of the season.
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