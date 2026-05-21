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Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Joe Flacco
May 21, 2026 12:12 PM
Chris Simms explains why Joe Flacco is the highest-ranked backup in his quarterback countdown, analyzing why the 41-year-old still has starting-caliber traits.
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