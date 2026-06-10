Padres vs Reds Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 10

The Reds (32-34) stole the second meeting of the series from the Padres (34-32), 5-3 in extra innings. Rookie Sal Stewart hit a two-run homer to seal the deal for the Reds breaking the team’s five-game losing streak.

San Diego has started June with a 2-6 record. The Padres scored 21 runs in that eight game span, while they surrendered 33. San Diego ranks last in the MLB for batting average (.201) over the last seven days and has five home runs in that stretch (T-24th). One of the few bright spots in the Padres lineup has been Fernando Tatis Jr. who’s hit .300 in the past seven games, .357 in the last 15 days, and .327 in the previous 30 days.

Cincinnati is looking for its first winning streak in 14 games with a win today. The Reds, like the Padres, have started the month with a 2-6 record. Cincinnati has been outscored 47-26 in that eight-game stretch. Cincinnati’s pitching rotation has disappointed routinely with a 5.02 ERA (22nd) over the past week and a 5.21 ERA (29th) in the last 30 days.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Reds at Padres



Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 4:10 PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Reds at the Padres

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: San Diego Padres (-168), Cincinnati Reds (+139)

Spread: Padres -1.5 (+125), Reds +1.5 (-151)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Padres



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (June 10): Brady Singer vs. Michael King



Padres: Michael King

2026 stats: 74.0 IP, 4-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 69 Ks, 29 BB



Reds: Brady Singer

2026 Stats: 55.0 IP, 2-6, 5.89 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 42 Ks, 19 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .278 with 69 hits, one home run, and 19 RBI over 248 at-bats

is hitting .278 with 69 hits, one home run, and 19 RBI over 248 at-bats The Padres’ Manny Machado is hitting .171 with 40 hits and 61 strikeouts over 234 at-bats

is hitting .171 with 40 hits and 61 strikeouts over 234 at-bats The Reds’ Sal Stewart is hitting .254 with 63 hits, 13 home runs, and 42 RBI over 248 at-bats

is hitting .254 with 63 hits, 13 home runs, and 42 RBI over 248 at-bats The Reds’ Tyler Stephenson is hitting .212 with 35 hits and 48 strikeouts over 165 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Padres



San Diego is 36-30 ATS, ranking eighth-best

Cincinnati is 35-31 ATS, ranking 10th-best

San Diego is 37-28-1 to the Under, ranking second-best

Cincinnati is 41-24-1 to the Over, ranking tied for first

San Diego is 20-17 ATS at home

Cincinnati is 20-14 ATS on the road, ranking fifth-best

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Padres and the Reds

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Padres and the Reds:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.0

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