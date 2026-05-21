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Arsenal ‘stubborn’ in right ways in PL title run
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Ravens a strong favorite to win AFC North in 2026

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Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Aaron Rodgers

May 21, 2026 12:23 PM
Chris Simms breaks down Aaron Rodgers' "lack of aggression" and lack of athleticism at this point in his career, discussing what holds the 42-year-old back on the 2026 Quarterback Countdown.

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