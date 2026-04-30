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2026 SuperMotocross Round 16, Denver Preview: previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
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Jessica Campbell
Seattle Kraken say assistant coach Jessica Campbell will not return next season
Luis Robert Jr.
New York Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. hits the injured list with disc herniation

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Kidd: Mavs’ star Flagg will be a Hall-of-Famer
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Robert Jr. placed on 10-day IL with back issues
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Eovaldi pitches a gem against the Yankees

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Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Chase Sexton track.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 16, Denver Preview: previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jessica Campbell
Seattle Kraken say assistant coach Jessica Campbell will not return next season
Luis Robert Jr.
New York Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. hits the injured list with disc herniation

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jasonkiddinterview_260430.jpg
Kidd: Mavs’ star Flagg will be a Hall-of-Famer
nbc_roto_robertjr_260430.jpg
Robert Jr. placed on 10-day IL with back issues
nbc_roto_eovaldi_260430.jpg
Eovaldi pitches a gem against the Yankees

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Chamblee breaks down latest surrounding LIV Golf

April 30, 2026 01:52 PM
Brandel Chamblee joins The Dan Patrick Show to discuss Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund walking away from LIV Golf, the potential for LIV players returning to the PGA Tour and more.

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