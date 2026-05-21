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Watch Now

Arsenal 'stubborn' in right ways in PL title run

May 21, 2026 01:03 PM
The lads at PST analyze Arsenal finishing atop the Premier League table and how they rode an at times visually unappealing game to a championship.

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