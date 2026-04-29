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,
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,
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Unpacking NBA's new draft lottery proposal
April 29, 2026 02:17 PM
The NBA's proposed "3-2-1" lottery may discourage extreme tanking, but will it address the NBA's problems in a satisfactory way?
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