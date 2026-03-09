Tom Schaar, Minna Stess earn World Skateboarding Championships medals for U.S.

Paris Olympians Tom Schaar and Minna Stess won a bronze medal in men’s and women’s park, respectively, at the World Skateboarding Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday.

Schaar, the 2024 Olympic silver medalist, earned his first World Championships medal.

His best score of four runs in the final was 90.51 points, enough to edge countryman Taylor Nye (88.50) for bronze behind Egoitz Bijueska of Spain (95.83) and Kalani Konig of Brazil (94.80).

Australian Keegan Palmer, the 2024 Olympic gold medalist, was eighth in the eight-man final.

SKATEBOARDING WORLDS RESULTS: Park | Street

Stess, who was 19th at the Paris Olympics at age 18, earned her second world bronze medal in women’s park.

Her best score was 83.90 points to take third ahead of Australian Arisa Trew (80.06), the 2024 Olympic gold medalist.

Brit Sky Brown (88.16) earned her second world title to go along with her two Olympic bronze medals. Japan’s Mizuho Hasegawa (84.36) took silver.

World titles in street were won by Ibuki Matsumoto in a Japan women’s podium sweep and, for the men, Toa Sasaki of Japan.