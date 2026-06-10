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Ski mountaineering takes big step toward returning to Winter Olympics in 2030

  
Published June 10, 2026 11:09 AM

Ski mountaineering took a significant step toward returning to the Winter Olympics for the 2030 French Alps Games after an IOC Executive Board approval on Wednesday.

French Alps organizers proposed to add ski mountaineering to its edition of the Games, using a decade-old rule change that allows Olympic hosts to propose sports strictly for their edition of the Games.

With the IOC board approval, the proposal is put forward to IOC membership at a session two weeks from now.

“Ski mountaineering embodies the very essence of the Alps: exertion, nature, commitment and pushing one’s limits,” Edgar Grospiron, French Alps 2030 President, said in a press release. “With Alps 2030, we aim to help the sport reach new Olympic heights by showcasing its most complete and authentic form. We are also fortunate in France to have some of the world’s best athletes. They are exceptional ambassadors for ski mountaineering, embodying the sport’s values and helping to introduce it to the general public and new generations every day.”

Ski mountaineering — or skimo — made its Olympic debut in 2026 after a similar proposal by Milan Cortina organizers strictly for their edition of the Games.

So skimo athletes competed in Italy in February not knowing whether their sport would return to the Olympic program in the future.

French Alps organizers proposed keeping the same three events from 2026 — women’s and men’s sprints, plus a mixed-gender relay — and adding two more events — individual women’s and men’s races.

At the Milan Cortina Games, France topped the skimo medal standings with one of every color, including gold in the mixed team event. The best U.S. finish was fourth in the team event (Anna Gibson and Cam Smith).

French Alps organizers would hold skimo in the Briançonnais region along the Italian boarder, which is already slated to host freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

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Moving ice events north to Lyon, 186 miles closer to Paris than the palm tree-fringed Riviera city, “now appears to be the best solution,” the French Alps organizing committee said.