How to watch the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results

The 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will begin Tuesday, March 10 at the United Center in Chicago Illinois, with two first-round games on Peacock.

Regular-season champion Michigan enters as the top seed in defense of its championship in last year’s Big Ten tournament. The Wolverines are ranked third nationally in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll and are seeking to become the first back-to-back Big Ten Tournament champions since accomplishing it in 2017-18.

One of four teams with a triple bye, Michigan will begin tournament play Friday.

Click here for a bracket view of the tournament.

The announcing team for the two first-round games and two second-round games on Peacock and NBCSN consists of Paul Burmeister (play by play), Robbie Hummel (analyst) and Nicole Auerbach (reporter).

More details below on the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament:

2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule, Scores, Results:

(all times are ET; teams are listed with seeding)

Tuesday, March 10

Game 1 : No. 17 Maryland vs. No. 16 Oregon, 5 p.m., Peacock

: No. 17 Maryland vs. No. 16 Oregon, 5 p.m., Game 2: No. 18 Penn State vs. No. 15 Northwestern, 25 minutes after Game 1, Peacock

Wednesday, March 11



Game 3 : No. 9 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner, noon, Peacock

: No. 9 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner, noon, Game 4 : No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 USC, 25 minutes after Game 3, Peacock

: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 USC, 25 minutes after Game 3, Game 5 : No. 10 Indiana vs Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

: No. 10 Indiana vs Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network Game 6: No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Rutgers, 25 minutes after Game 5, BTN

Thursday, March 12



Game 7: No. 8 Ohio State vs. Game 3 winner, noon, BTN

No. 8 Ohio State vs. Game 3 winner, noon, BTN Game 8: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes after Game 7, BTN

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes after Game 7, BTN Game 9: No. 7 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m., BTN

No. 7 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m., BTN Game 10: No. 6 UCLA vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes after Game 9, BTN

Friday, March 13



Game 11: No. 1 Michigan vs. Game 7 winner), noon, BTN

No. 1 Michigan vs. Game 7 winner), noon, BTN Game 12 : No. 4 Illinois vs. Game 8 winner, 25 minutes after Game 11, BTN

: No. 4 Illinois vs. Game 8 winner, 25 minutes after Game 11, BTN Game 13 : No. 2 Nebraska vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m., BTN

: No. 2 Nebraska vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m., BTN Game 14: No. 3 Michigan State vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes after Game 13, BTN

Saturday, March 14



Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m., CBS

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m., CBS Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 25 minutes after Game 15, CBS

Sunday, March 15



Championship: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3:30, CBS

How can I watch the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament?

Peacock will stream the first-round games on Tuesday, March 10 and two second-round games on March 11. Big Ten Network (BTN) will have coverage of the second round through quarterfinals on March 11-13. CBS will broadcast the semifinals on March 14 and the championship game at 3:30 p.m. ET on March 15.

Where is the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament?

The tournament will be played at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The venue is primarily the home of the Chicago Bulls.

Who won the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball regular season title?

The Michigan Wolverines (19-1 Big Ten, 29-2) earned the No. 1 seed by winning its 16th Big Ten regular-season title.

The other three teams with triple byes: No. 2 Nebraska (15-5 Big Ten, 26-5), No. 3 Illinois (15-5 Big Ten, 24-7) and No. 4 Michigan State (15-5 Big Ten, 25-6).

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

