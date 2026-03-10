 Skip navigation
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship-Villanova vs UConn
No. 1 UConn wins its 24th Big East Tournament title, routing Villanova 90-51
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers
2026 NFL offseason moves tracker: Instant fantasy reaction to latest free agent signings and trades
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Report: Phillies sign lefty Jesús Luzardo to five-year, $135 million extension

nbc_ffhh_berrywillis_260309.jpg
Willis has tons of fantasy upside with Dolphins
nbc_nba_last2plays_260309.jpg
SGA buries Nuggets with knockout triple
nbc_nba_denokcdigital_260309.jpg
Nuggets-Thunder felt like a 'heavyweight' fight

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results

  
Published March 10, 2026 12:03 AM

The 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will begin Tuesday, March 10 at the United Center in Chicago Illinois, with two first-round games on Peacock.

Regular-season champion Michigan enters as the top seed in defense of its championship in last year’s Big Ten tournament. The Wolverines are ranked third nationally in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll and are seeking to become the first back-to-back Big Ten Tournament champions since accomplishing it in 2017-18.

One of four teams with a triple bye, Michigan will begin tournament play Friday.

Click here for a bracket view of the tournament.

The announcing team for the two first-round games and two second-round games on Peacock and NBCSN consists of Paul Burmeister (play by play), Robbie Hummel (analyst) and Nicole Auerbach (reporter).

More details below on the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament:

2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule, Scores, Results:

(all times are ET; teams are listed with seeding)

Tuesday, March 10

  • Game 1: No. 17 Maryland vs. No. 16 Oregon, 5 p.m., Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV)
  • Game 2: No. 18 Penn State vs. No. 15 Northwestern, 25 minutes after Game 1, Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV)

Wednesday, March 11

  • Game 3: No. 9 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner, noon, Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV)
  • Game 4 : No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 USC, 25 minutes after Game 3, Peacock, NBCSN (on YouTubeTV)
  • Game 5: No. 10 Indiana vs Game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Game 6: No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Rutgers, 25 minutes after Game 5, BTN

Thursday, March 12

  • Game 7: No. 8 Ohio State vs. Game 3 winner, noon, BTN
  • Game 8: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner, 25 minutes after Game 7, BTN
  • Game 9: No. 7 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m., BTN
  • Game 10: No. 6 UCLA vs. Game 6 winner, 25 minutes after Game 9, BTN

Friday, March 13

  • Game 11: No. 1 Michigan vs. Game 7 winner), noon, BTN
  • Game 12: No. 4 Illinois vs. Game 8 winner, 25 minutes after Game 11, BTN
  • Game 13: No. 2 Nebraska vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m., BTN
  • Game 14: No. 3 Michigan State vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes after Game 13, BTN

Saturday, March 14

  • Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m., CBS
  • Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 25 minutes after Game 15, CBS

Sunday, March 15

  • Championship: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3:30, CBS

How can I watch the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament?

Peacock will stream the first-round games on Tuesday, March 10 and two second-round games on March 11. Big Ten Network (BTN) will have coverage of the second round through quarterfinals on March 11-13. CBS will broadcast the semifinals on March 14 and the championship game at 3:30 p.m. ET on March 15.

Where is the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament?

The tournament will be played at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The venue is primarily the home of the Chicago Bulls.

Who won the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball regular season title?

The Michigan Wolverines (19-1 Big Ten, 29-2) earned the No. 1 seed by winning its 16th Big Ten regular-season title.

The other three teams with triple byes: No. 2 Nebraska (15-5 Big Ten, 26-5), No. 3 Illinois (15-5 Big Ten, 24-7) and No. 4 Michigan State (15-5 Big Ten, 25-6).

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Big East basketball games.

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.