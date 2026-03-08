 Skip navigation
Yaxel Lendeborg scores 27, No. 3 Michigan beats No. 8 Michigan State 90-80 to sweep season series

  
Published March 8, 2026 07:22 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Yaxel Lendeborg scored 19 of his 27 points in the first half and Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 18 points, leading No. 3 Michigan in a 90-80 win over No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday to give the Big Ten champions a 15th straight conference win.

The Wolverines (29-2, 19-1 Big Ten) head to the conference tournament, hoping to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before shooting for the school’s second national championship and first since 1989

The Spartans (25-6, 15-5) were swept by their rivals in the regular season, but might get a third shot against them in a week at the Big Ten Tournament final.

Lendeborg, a preseason All-America selection, was the best player on the court for the second time in the series.

The UAB transfer was 8 of 12 from the field, matched a career high with five 3-pointers, had three assists and also made winning plays at the other end of the court.

After Jeremy Fears Jr. made a jumper to pull Michigan State within three points with 3:47 left, Lendeborg made a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to start a 10-2 run that sealed the victory.

Fears had 22 points and nine assists, Jaxon Kohler matched a career high with 23 points and Carson Cooper added 19 points.

Fears drew attention for another kick toward an opponent’s groin. He was called for a technical after a video review showed he swung his right leg backward and into Elliot Cadeau.

When the Wolverines won the first matchup earlier this season, Fears appeared to intentionally trip Lendeborg and Michigan coach Dusty May said there were several dangerous plays in the game.

Up next

Michigan State: Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Michigan: Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.